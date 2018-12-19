Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless For A Morning Selfie On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared a topless selfie on Instagram today, simply captioning it, “Morning guys.” The model grabbed her left shoulder with her right hand, as she sported a giant ring on her pointer finger. It looked like a ruby or some sort of red stone, with diamonds around it. Emily also sported metallic pink eyeshadow, dark mascara, and glossy lips. Her hair was down with a heavy right part, with her gold hoop earrings peeking through. Her fans sent their love with comments like “Beautiful As Always,” “Gorgeous,” and “Big eyes!”

The post had two photos, although the two were very similar. A third picture was posted as an Instagram Story, which revealed that she was also wearing a silver ring on her right hand’s pinky finger, along with a gold ring on her left hand’s pinky finger. This is Ratajkowski’s second topless post this week, with the first one being a tribute to Oribe Canales, who passed away earlier this week.

Emrata also promoted the release of a new swimsuit on her Inamorata swimwear line, which appears to be well-received by fans so far. The bikini, called “Stone Steps,” retails for $75 each for the top and bottom. It’s available in white or black, and is made of 84 percent nylon and 16 percent spandex. The sizes available range from XS to XL.

And while Ratajkowski has made a name for herself in the modeling and acting world, it’s her Instagram that appears to get the most publicity. And it turns out that she approaches social media in a thoughtful manner, as she revealed previously to Glamour. After all, you can’t gain a cult following of over 20.9 million fans on Instagram unless you know what you’re doing.

“Glam allows me to push a different persona every day and my Instagram is me taking a character and curating her life. I treat it like an art project, it’s a different person every day. There’s always a narrative behind the beauty.”

Additionally, the model gave insight on men who post half-nude photos on dating sites like Tinder. Not that she’s looking, considering she’s hitched to Sebastian Bear-McClard but she had a good point for the men who are looking to improve their web presence.