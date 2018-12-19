Dancer Julianne Hough Ditches Her Pants, Flaunts Long Legs & Painted Toes In Sexy Leather Look

Dancing with the Stars mainstay Julianne Hough is no stranger to the dance floor, nor to the public eye, having won the reality TV competition several times, and having coached many others along the way. Now, in her most recent Instagram post, the blonde bombshell is letting loose with a candid and sexy snapshot that shows off a bit of the professional dancer’s wild side.

In this particular image, Julianne can be seen leaning up against an unadorned white wall, a wooden floor beneath her bare feet. Her toes are painted a bright, fire-engine red — and one leg is lifted to show off her muscular calves. Her long, toned legs are on full display in the somewhat provocative picture, her fair skin and flawless complexion lending credence to a lifetime of exercise and proper diet. Deigning not to wear pants in this particular photograph, it looks like Julianne opted to wear a pair of black, high waisted panties — a bit of her inner thigh being hinted at, arresting the attention of her rapt audience.

Tucked into her panties is a simple white t-shirt, which is itself enshrouded in a black leather jacket that resembles something a biker or a heavy metal enthusiast might wear. Broad lapels and silver hardware show the modern stylings of the leather jacket, adding a bit of edgy attitude to the entire aesthetic affair. Hough’s hair is styled loose and messy, her pixie cut tumbling down about her neck and shoulders.

It appears that Julianne Hough’s infectious smile just cannot be contained, and her enthusiasm was echoed by her legions of fans and followers on Instagram. Despite having been live for less than half an hour as of the writing of this article, her latest share attracted over 8,500 likes in addition to several dozen comments.

One user wrote, “ZZ Top ‘Legs’ on repeat in my head,” while another user quipped, “I hope that husband of yours knows how incredibly lucky he is!”

The Dancing with the Stars pro has been making headlines most recently for attending an annual holiday bash put off by producer Jennifer Klein, per E! Online. Joining Joel McHale, Nina Dobrev, Christina Hendricks, James Van Der Beek, and the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger — Patrick Schwarzenegger — it appears that the event was truly star-studded.

The party was apparently a huge hit, with Michael Jackson’s “Dance and Shout” being blared from the speakers and the patio hopping with patrons.