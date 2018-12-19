Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Curves With A 360-Degree View Of New Bikini On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is excited to show her fans her newest bikini design for Inamorata, and it’s no wonder. She modeled a white version of the swimsuit called “Stone Steps” in front of a panel of mirrors, giving people a 360-degree view. The first photo showed Emily standing in front of the mirror, facing the camera sideways while she looked straight at the camera. Her face was mostly obscured by her hair. The second photo showed Emily facing the mirrors with her back to the camera. She also held her hair up so people could get a good look at the cut of the bikini. It’s one of the most simple designs to date, with a halter-style top and a high-waisted thong-cut bottom. Fans raved about the pictures and new bikini, with comments like “Neeeeed,” “Just ordered! So excited. Black bottoms with a mustard top,” and “I love it!!!!”

Ratajkowski also shared another photo of the swimsuit in her Stories. The picture showed the model sitting on a bed wearing an all-black version, as she looked down to her left hand.

Worth mentioning is that Emrata features other women on her Inamorata social media page. Recent appearances have been made by Ravin Rodriguez, Caitlin King, and Maki Lesko. All of these models looked great in various swimwear, as they represented different body types and shapes.

For example, Ravin Rodriguez wore Las Olas in a cream white, as she stood in thigh-high ocean waters. The backdrop included some buoys and boats, as the model wore her hair down and wore sunglasses. She struck a simple pose with her arms down and left foot popped. On the other hand, Caitlin King stood at the beach wearing the Cardiff, which is a one-piece with four front-ties. She sported giant, red sunglasses, and wore her hair up in a messy bun.

On the other hand, Maki Lesko was photographed on a beach towel on what looked like a semi-cloudy day. She sat on her knees, as she wore the Swami’s in leopard-print. Maki wore her hair down and brushed behind her back, as she looked to her left and smiled.

Emily has previously opened up about her swimwear line to PopSugar, along with telling them how she feels about the movie industry.