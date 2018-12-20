Paris Hilton Tells Jenny McCarthy She’s Keeping The $2 Million Engagement Ring From Ex Chris Zylka

But California law states otherwise.

As the song goes, breaking up is hard to do. Apparently so is feeling guilty enough to return a massive engagement ring.

Heiress and TV personality Paris Hilton, 37, could not believe it when her former fiancé Chris Zylka dropped down to one knee and proposed during a romantic Aspen, Colorado, ski trip New Year’s weekend in January 2018. She was blown away when she saw the size of the $2 million ring. It was blinding like the snow!

The ring was so spectacular that it required extra security, People reported. Crazily enough, Paris lost the ring while out dancing at the RC Cola Plant night club in Miami. Miraculously, she found it in a bucket of ice. To avoid losing the original ever again, she made three replicas of it to wear while deejaying and prancing out and about on the town.

Surprisingly, this wasn’t Chris’ first marriage proposal. He was previously engaged to DVF brand ambassador Hanna Beth Merjos in April 2014. He and Paris became engaged earlier this year but called it off in November. Paris claimed she needed to focus more on her business but a source close to the former reality star told Entertainment Tonight that she had other reasons.

Paris Hilton Confirms She's Keeping Her $2 Million Engagement Ring from Ex-Fiancé Chris Zylka https://t.co/30p7cLnSmZ — People (@people) December 19, 2018

“The relationship moved too fast, and Hilton realized over time that Zylka wasn’t the one for her, and their relationship just wasn’t meant to be,” the source said.

When Paris chatted with Jenny McCarthy on Jenny’s SiriusXM radio show, she claimed that she was not returning the engagement ring. According to TMZ, Paris declared that the jeweler “received millions of dollars in free publicity.” So, she wasn’t giving it back to Chris, People reported.

“The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity. I love how social media has basically become a new form of money. It’s pretty sick,” Paris said.

Jenny paused then asked her, “So you got to keep the ring?” to which Paris replied, “Yes.”

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” she said.

Paris is accustomed to getting her way, but she might not this time. Chris purchased the ring and according to California law, if Paris called off the engagement, which she did, Chris can demand that Paris return it to him. This is called a gift in contemplation of marriage.

This 20-carat pear-shaped diamond sparkler took four months to cut and is one-of-a-kind. The stickler with the “gift in contemplation of marriage” law is that Chris must prove that he bought the ring. For $2 million, he better be searching for that receipt.