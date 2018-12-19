Stella Maxwell Goes Completely Nude To Recreate Adam & Eve Scene With Jordan Barrett On Instagram

Model Jordan Barrett has been sharing sneak peeks of a photoshoot with Stella Maxwell for weeks now, and has recently updated fans with one of the most revealing pictures yet. The Instagram picture shows Jordan laying on the ground, at the least shirtless, with what looks like an injury to the right side of his face. Stella is sitting near Jordan cradling his head, as she was completely nude. She wore her hair down, and the two are photographed outdoors next to a small body of water. Jordan captioned it, “ACT ONE: resurrection @stellamaxwell Played @sebastianfaena Adam & Eve.” Fans reacted with comments like “Wowowowowwww,” “Holy moly,” and “Fav shot ever.”

The other photos of the two models that Barrett has shared has included a shot of the two sharing a kiss, along with one of them cozying up together in a cabin.

On the other hand, Stella’s recent posts include her posing for a black-and-white photo wearing a leather jacket and jeans in an industrial setting. The backdrop looks like an abandoned warehouse. Maxwell leaned up casually against a chain-link fence while wearing a hat and tugging her shirt with her right hand. The model gave props to the photographer, William Rast.

In addition, Jordan’s Instagram Stories show him watching an old Rolling Stones concert from when Mick Jagger was young. He’s also recently shared a photo of himself in London, where he wore plaid-and-checkered pants, a patterned button-up shirt, and a black jacket with silver hardware.

The model recently opened up to Vogue about his modeling career. And although he’s found great success so far, it sounds like he still has tons of ambitions.

“There are a lot of French clients, a lot of European clients that I want to work with. There are a lot of situations over there I would love to get involved with as I haven’t spent much time there yet.”

He also noted that most of the time, his modeling work has involved other women.

“I’ve always done more jobs with girls which came partly from the fact my first agent worked predominantly with women. I’ve done more jobs with women or solo than with other boys actually. I think I book more shows in women’s fashion weeks in fact.”

Case in point is his newest work with Stella. Further details of the photoshoot have yet to be released, but it looks like the results may be more risqué than fans may have initially believed.