Triple Murderer Chris Watts Has Received Dozens Of Love Letters In Prison

Chris Watts, the man who murdered his pregnant wife and two young children in an attempt to start a new life with his mistress, has received almost 60 letters in the few weeks he has been in jail.

Watts, who is currently incarcerated at the Colorado Department of Corrections, has received plenty of love letters, but also no shortage of correspondence expressing hate for him and the brutal crimes that he committed.

Details of the letters have come to light following a request filed under the Colorado Open Records Act as reported by the Daily Mail.

The letters include regular correspondence from a young grandmother from Hawaii who has written to him at least five times already. Her letters were mostly three or four pages long and often contained postcards from Hawaii.

RJ Sangosti - Pool / Getty Images

In a letter sent back in late September, she wrote, “I’m not expecting to hear back from you (at least not yet) and I totally understand. And my purpose in writing to you is to solely give you a glimmer of HOPE, and maybe a laugh or smile. Things have a way of turning around. Try to keep your thoughts positive my dear. You can get through this!!!”

The same woman also expressed regret that plans she had to move to Colorado, where her daughter lived, had been thwarted by her daughter’s decision to return to Hawaii instead.

Another correspondent, only identified as Tammy, has also written multiple times and included several photos of herself. Tammy, who appears to be middle-aged, wrote in her first letter, “You don’t know me but I think you might want to.”

But aside from the love letters, there has also been no shortage of letters wishing retribution on Watts for his crimes. One of these expressed the hope for Watts to be raped by fellow inmates while in jail and ended by saying, “Good luck… you gonna need it!!!! Die b**ch!!!”

Other more Christian correspondents prayed for his “vile soul” while some simply took the opportunity to tell him he was “vile” and a “monster.”

Some of Watts’ mails were more mundane in nature. It included multiple requests for interviews from US TV networks and there was also a letter from his former employer, Anadarko, dated on the same day that he confessed to the murders, informing him that he had been terminated.

It is not believed that Watts has replied to any of the correspondence so far. But some of those who wrote to him appeared determined to continue sending him letters until he did.