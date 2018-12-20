Dershowitz, who is still representing Jeffrey Epstein, says the claims are untrue.

Another alleged sex trafficking victim of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has claimed that the convict directed her to have sex with his lawyer, Trump ally Alan Dershowitz. The famed attorney denies this claim, but it was made on the court record by Sarah Ransome in Manhattan federal court.

The New York Daily News reports that Ransome is suing Epstein and his alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, saying that she was trafficked for sex from 2006 to 2007 before Epstein was arrested. Laura Menninger, Maxwell’s lawyer, first shared the allegations against Dershowitz in open court in November.

“[Ransome] has alleged not only that my client ran a sex trafficking organization but she claims also that she was directed by my client and the Epstein defendants to have sex with third parties, including Alan Dershowitz, for example.”

The plaintiff says that Dershowitz was employed by Jeffrey Epstein to fight sex trafficking allegations in Florida while “transporting young females” in New York.

Lawyer Dershowitz says he has never met Ransome and says she is mentally unstable, blaming all of this on the plaintiff’s lawyer, David Boies.

“The villain here is David Boies, who is exploiting a crazy woman in order to get revenge against me.”

If true, this is very concerning. Top Trump defender Alan Dershowitz was just ensnared in major sex trafficking scandal https://t.co/NnF4AR2Oyq via @anteksiler — Mili Boreham – Resistance is Key! (@BorehamSearch) December 19, 2018

David Boies has fired back at Dershowitz, saying that the current advisor to Donald Trump tries to tarnish the reputation of any lawyer defending victims in the case against Jeffrey Epstein. In the new accusations against himself. Boies says it’s all just a distraction technique.

“Alan Dershowitz’s absurd attacks on me are consistent with his pattern of attacking every lawyer who has represented women who have accused him of sexual abuse. This is simply a pattern where he thinks if he is loud enough and crazy enough it will distract attention from what he’s done.”

Per Salon, Virginia Roberts was the other victim who alleged that she was told to have sex with Dershowitz by Epstein and Maxwell. Roberts says she was working at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago at age 15 when she was recruited for prostitution.

The case was settled last year, in which Epstein, who served a short stint behind bars, was said to have gotten a “slap on the wrist” with only 13 months of incarceration in a private wing of the Palm Beach jail.

Now, a closer look is being taken at Epstein’s relationship with several high profile people beyond Alan Dershowitz, including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump, who, in the past, sang the praises of the man convicted of soliciting underage girls for prostitution.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump said at the time.