‘The Peanuts’ Gang Is Back In A New Series For Apple

This will be one of many new programs on Apple's new streaming service.

Charlie Brown and his dog Snoopy are back for a new series, CNN is reporting. Apple has a new television service in the works that has yet to be named. The company has slowly been collecting programs to air on the service, and now, a show surrounding the Peanuts gang will be one of them. Apple has struck a deal with DHX Media to produce new series, specials, and shorts that take place in the animated universe created by Charles M. Schulz.

In November 2017, Peanuts Worldwide and NASA announced they were planning to team up on projects that would educate children on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) related topics. This plan is now coming to fruition, as Apple’s new deal with DHX ensures that short-form STEM-related content will be created. Imagine seeing Snoopy in space!

The Peanuts comics date all the way back to 1950, and the characters were such a success that they became notable icons and even migrated to animated holiday specials on television. It will be interesting to see the Peanuts gang tackle modern STEM-related projects, especially with all the progress that have been made since 1950! While new Peanuts series could bring in a huge audience for Apple’s new television service, they’ll still face major competition.

Amazon, for instance, was able to strike a deal with HBO which gave the platform not only new Sesame Street episodes, but 150 additional older episodes from Sesame Street‘s long and phenomenal history. This deal, made in 2015, was definitely a get for Amazon when it comes to bringing in younger viewers. Still, the Peanuts gang has also cemented themselves in pop culture history, so their series could potentially see a large amount of viewership as well.

According to another article from CNN, Apple’s new television service won’t just provide children’s programming. The service will also air a new series that details the lives of those working in morning network television. The stars are none other than Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who are also set to executive produce the series. These names are sure to bring in a large audience, and Apple has already ordered two seasons for this yet-to-be-named show.

Rolling Stone is reporting that Apple has also worked out production deals with other big names such as basketball star Kevin Durant, Kumail Nanjiani, Steven Spielberg, and M. Night Shyamalan. There are over two dozen shows currently in development for Apple, one of which is a potential series about George Michael. With all these big names, we can probably expect the streaming service — which is set to drop in 2019 — to be an immediate success.