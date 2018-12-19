‘Game Of Thrones’ Trailer Brings Together Celebrity Super-Fans

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Kit Harington also implore fans to tune in.

Winter has been a long time coming. Not only regarding the actual coming of winter in Westeros but in the arrival of the final season of Game of Thrones. With HBO skipping a year in order to make Season 8 of Game of Thrones more epic than ever before seen, viewers are eagerly waiting for absolutely anything to do with the upcoming season of the hit epic fantasy show.

So, to tide fans over, HBO has released a couple of trailers encouraging viewers to tune in for Season 8 of Game of Thrones next year.

However, these videos are a little different than other TV trailers, according to E! News.

Rather than featuring footage from the actual series, HBO has decided to include some celebrity super-fans in the first video and some stars of Game of Thrones in the second one.

The first trailer, based on the celebrity super-fans, shows Jimmy Kimmel, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Rodgers, and T-Pain. Or, as they like to be known as, Jimmy of House Kimmel, Lady Kristin of House Chenoweth, Lord Aaron of House Rodgers, and Sir T, House of Pain.

Donning some Game of Thrones costumes and props, the celebrities are also given the opportunity to sit upon the Iron Throne.

“I’m thinking about getting one of these in my bathroom,” Jimmy Kimmel reveals in the trailer.

“Winter is coming,” Kristin Chenoweth reminds fans.

Aaron Rogers then goes on to surmise the entire plot of Game of Thrones in 280 characters.

T-Pain also turns the Game of Thrones theme music into a rap about Twitter. Previously, T-Pain has been known to live-tweet during episodes of Game of Thrones. He has also named one of his albums after the hit series.

“What I’ve done for the throne is to be loyal,” T-Pain says in the trailer.

“I named one of my albums The Iron Way.”

The second trailer for Season 8 of Game of Thrones encourages fans to rediscover the world of Westeros with Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow in the series, telling fans that they’ve “got seven great seasons of TV to catch up on.” Which, to be honest, is the perfect way to fill the gap until Game of Thrones returns in April.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) also remind fans of why they love the series.

“Game of Thrones is so exciting,” says Sophie.

“It provides a sense of escapism with all the fantastical elements.”

At this point, Maisie and Sophie rattle off some of those elements; dragons, white walkers, sex, and Kit Harington all make their list. They also include themselves in the list of reasons why Game of Thrones is so exciting.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the final season of Game of Thrones will air on HBO in April 2019.