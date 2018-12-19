Survivor: David Vs Goliath Spoilers: New Info On Alleged Rule-Breaking, Possible Winner Emerges Before Finale

There’s a lot of juicy buzz swirling in these last hours before CBS airs the finale of Survivor: David vs. Goliath. Spoilers have already teased that there may be a marriage proposal happening during Wednesday night’s broadcast, and there have been rumors that one contestant allegedly snuck in some contraband that recently was reported to the production higher-ups. Fans will have to wait and see if this comes up during the finale broadcast, but a bit of additional information has emerged.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, viewers have a lot to look forward to in Wednesday’s Season 27 finale. Survivor spoilers have teased that someone may be proposing to someone else, but so far, it’s not known who is involved. In addition, one finalist was supposedly at risk for losing a big check due to a recently reported infraction.

There is a lot of speculation over on Reddit about Wednesday’s finale. Supposedly, Mike White and Nick Wilson are two of the final castaways. In addition, there’s been talk that Angelina Keeley might be the third finalist, although some supposed Survivor spoilers have placed her fourth and Kara Kay third.

When it comes to the alleged rule-breaking with sneaking in something not allowed, one supposed inside source from CBS said via Reddit that this involved Mike and marijuana or at least THC in some form. There’s been a lot of talk about Nick being the winner, although it sounds as if it essentially comes down to Nick and Mike with the third finalist getting virtually no support in the final vote tally.

So many moments, so little time to catch up before next week's epic #Survivor finale! Get caught up now: https://t.co/XBtX3TGt8v pic.twitter.com/4WIQqpZnVc — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 15, 2018

As REALvegas4sure started tweeting about this alleged issue, Angelina tweeted that the rumor was completely false. A few other Season 37 castaways also seemed to indicate via Twitter that there was nothing to this, but then former Survivor contestant Russell Hantz tweeted that something absolutely happened, but that it was uncertain whether it would be revealed during the finale or not.

Of course, there’s no guarantee Hantz would know anything about this, as he wasn’t a part of this latest cast. However, Russell has been connected to spoiling Survivor before and his phrasing seemed to indicate he had some solid knowledge on this particular topic.

The latest tweet from REALvegas4sure detailed that the person involved in supposedly sneaking something in during filming plans to come forward after all of the dust from the finale settles. In addition, Survivor spoilers via Twitter on this situation indicate that the votes will stand as is and that the person involved will not be disqualified or face any penalties.

Will viewers get to learn about any of this and are these spoilers legitimate or manufactured? Will Nick Wilson win Season 37 as has been rumored, or will it be Mike White or one of the other remaining six castaways? It all plays out during the finale airing on CBS on Wednesday night and it sounds as if fans will have plenty to buzz about with this one.