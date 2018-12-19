Bella Hadid Says The Weeknd Is The ‘Most Beautiful Person’

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are 100 percent back on.

In a new video interview with Vogue, the supermodel talks about nearly all aspects of her personal and professional life including on-again boyfriend Abel Tesfaye, who is better known to fans as The Weeknd. In the nine-minute-long video, the publication asks Hadid 73 wide-ranging questions that Hadid answers with complete honesty as she shows the magazine around a horse stable, stopping to pet horses and goats along the way.

When it came time to answer the question of “Who is the most beautiful person you know?” Hadid didn’t name her famous sister or mother, she smiled and said her that her boyfriend is the most beautiful person she knows. Another great quality that The Weeknd has? According to Hadid, he makes her laugh the hardest.

Another person who came up in the interview rather frequently was Hadid’s mom, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. When asked what book she thinks that everyone should read, Hadid said Believe Me, by Yolanda Hadid. She also credits her mother for being her mentor and says that she admires her work ethic and how strong she is.

And it comes as no shock that the supermodel also shared that her family and friends are the “most important” people in the world to her. Her professional life also came into play during parts of the interview and Bella shared what she thinks is the hardest part of being in the modeling industry.

“The hardest thing about the modeling industry is probably gaining respect from my peers. I think, there’s a lot of pretty girls out there, so if you can’t be kind and work hard there’s no reason to do it.”

As the Inquisitr shared a few months ago, Bella and The Weeknd began dating again over the summer. The pair were together for quite some time before calling it quits in 2016. That is when The Weeknd went on to date singer Selena Gomez for a short while before rekindling his romance with Hadid recently.

A source close to the pair says that this second time around dating, Bella and Abel want to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible and they learned a lot from their first go-around of dating.

“When they were more public, it deteriorated their relationship,” the source shares.

And it wasn’t exactly a shock when they got back together.

“Bella and [The Weeknd] have always been in communication since they broke up and always knew they’d be back together at some point. This has been an ongoing thing for a while now.”

Sounds like the pair is pretty happy together once again!