Chris Jericho Reveals Second ‘Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea’ Cruise

The first cruise was a huge success, so it only makes sense that Y2J would want to do it again.

Chris Jericho is ready to hit the sea again, as he’s just announced that he’s going to do another “Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise on Instagram. Unfortunately, at this point, he only announced that the cruise is happening, and he didn’t provide many details on the cruise.

Jericho did let us know that we’d find out more about the cruise in January, so fans of pro wrestling who are looking to plan their next vacation won’t have to wait too long to find out all the details.

Jericho posted a video announcing the cruise, which he called “Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea part two: Second Wave” and Wrestling Inc. transcribed what he said over the video:

“I want to thank all of you who were a part of Chris Jericho’s ‘Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea.’ We made history, we sold it out for the inaugural voyage, for the first time ever, wrestling in the middle of the ocean. We had live comedy, live rock ‘n roll, podcasts, paranormal experiences, all of you said it was the best vacation of your life. Well, I got some news for ya. Chris Jericho’s ‘Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager at Sea’ part two, second wave, is happening! Yes, we did it! We’re gonna make it happen, all the details: who, what, where, when and how, coming up in January. In the meantime, sign up now at chrisjerichocruise.com for the mailing list, get all the information. It’s happening! I can’t believe it, I’m so excited.”

Last year’s cruise featured all kinds of wrestling matches, including a contest with The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho (The Alpha Club) vs. Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll (The Bullet Club). There was also a fantastic series of matches hosted by Ring of Honor for a Sea of Honor tournament.

Some of the matches later streamed on FITE, giving the fans who couldn’t attend the cruise a chance to see some of the fantastic matches that took place.

The first cruise set sail from Miami, FL and went to Nassau, Bahamas. It was from October 27-31. We’d expect the second cruise to happen at a similar time of year, but we’ll have to wait and see when Jericho announces the rest of the details in January.

What’ll also be interesting to see is whether The Elite is able to attend the cruise this time, as no one knows exactly what they’ll be doing in 2019. It’ll also be interesting to see if Chris Jericho is able to continue working with ROH for the next cruise, or if ROH will clamp down on its talent.