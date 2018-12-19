Donald Trump Defends Scandal-Plagued Charity’s ‘Great Work’ In Error-Laden Tweetstorm

Donald Trump took to social media on Wednesday to defend his charitable foundation from what he calls a liberal “double standard.” In a series of Twitter messages, the president claimed that the Donald J. Trump foundation was the victim of a politically-motivated attack led by Andrew Cuomo and Eric Schneiderman.

On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General announced that the nonprofit organization would be dissolved under judicial supervision as part of a continuing investigation into the charity’s finances. The president defended his foundation, saying that it has done “great work” over the years.

“The Trump Foundation has done great work and given away lots of money, both mine and others, to great charities over the years – with me taking NO fees, rent, salaries etc.,” he wrote.

An investigation by the Washington Post claims that Trump has donated little of his own money to his charity post-2006, and the New York Attorney General claims that funds from the foundation were used to settle legal claims against Trump’s Florida resort in Palm Beach.

The president went on to complain that he was being targeted by Democrats, including “sleazebag” Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

“Shady Eric was head of New Yorkers for Clinton, and refused to even look at the corrupt Clinton Foundation,” he wrote in a second tweet.

Schneiderman resigned in May after being hit by sexual misconduct allegations. The New York Attorney General’s office, led by Barbara Underwood, brought the lawsuit against the foundation a month after Schneiderman left.

He then attacked the attorney general-elect Letitia James, who takes office in January. James has said that she will use the office to bring justice to the Trump family.

“[T]he new AG, who is now being replaced by yet another AG (who openly campaigned on a GET TRUMP agenda), does little else but rant, rave & politic against me,” he wrote in a third tweet. “Will never be treated fairly by these people – a total double standard of ‘justice.'”

Governor Andrew Cuomo brushed Trump’s attack aside, per the New York Post, saying that he doesn’t even know what Underwood’s political affiliation is — and that he had nothing to do with the AG’s lawsuit against the foundation.

For her part, Underwood, a Democrat, has been adamant that the lawsuit is a clear case of a violation of the law. She said that the charity was being used to serve Trump’s political and business interests. A spokesperson for the AG’s office responded to Trump’s attacks, saying that they believe there should be “one set of rules for everyone” — and that the lawsuit was the result of an investigation that uncovered multiple instances of “flagrant” illegality.

The New York Attorney General’s office is seeking $2.8 million in restitution. They are also seeking to prevent daughter Ivanka Trump — and sons Eric and Donald Jr. — from serving as board members on any other New York charities in the future.