Jimmy Kimmel Combines All 38 Hallmark Christmas Movies From 2018 Into One Hilarious Video

What do you get when you condense over 30 Christmas movies into one saga? Jimmy Kimmel found out when he presented a mash-up trailer of clips from all 38 holiday films that Hallmark created this year. The video appeared on Tuesday evening’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, according to E! News.

“How can there be that many?” Kimmel asked in astonishment, noting that last year, the movie channel released 21 holiday films — and even that amount was a lot to take in. “And you know how many movies about Hanukkah they made? None! Zero! Non-ukkah!”

The talk show host went on to say that Hallmark is “overstuffing our stockings” with holiday movies, but viewers seem to love it.

“As a time saver, we did some creative consolidation. We took all the movies, we chopped them up to make one giant TV movie masterpiece,” Kimmel continued.

The “trailer” advertised a new movie coming on December 23. It featured plot lines from every single one of the films, including Entertaining Christmas, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, Road to Christmas, and A Majestic Christmas. The resulting plot revealed the death of a mother and sister, twins switched at birth, organ donations, ice sculpting, shoes, and more, the Wrap reported.

Some well-known stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Chad Michael Murray, Jodie Sweetin, LeAnn Rimes, Lori Loughlin, and more appeared in the video.

The fake film was hilariously titled, Reunited at Christmas at the Palace on Christmas in Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas Your Mom’s Dead at Christmas.

The Hallmark Channel presents so many Christmas-themed films because they have found the most success in the holiday season. In 2017, E! News reported that holiday programming made the Hallmark Channel the highest-rated cable network among women ages 25 to 54 in the previous year.

The channel has aired its “Countdown to Christmas” lineup since 2011. The 2016 “Countdown to Christmas” lineup reached 70.2 million viewers, which broke a record for the network.

“We own Christmas and we are going to do it in a bigger way and a better way and really speak to the spirit of the season that I don’t think any of our competitors do,” Michelle Vicary, the executive vice president of programming, said at the time.

Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! also included an appearance by John Cena, a sketch in which Dave Grohl and Billy Crystal played Satan and God, respectively — and a special “thank you” from Kimmel to Donald Trump on the president’s new hotline. The show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST on ABC.