Watch Bayern Munich Vs. RB Leipzig Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Bundesliga Top 4 Clash Live Online

Rising German star Timo Winer leads RB Leipzig into Munich to face the team that he reportedly wants to join next, Bayern, in a crucial top-four Bundesliga midweek clash.

Just three days after scoring his fifth double of the 2018/2018 Bundesliga season, as Süddeutsche Zeitung reports, RB Leipzig’s fast-rising superstar Timo Werner is ready to lead his fourth-place side into Munich to take on the team that has won the German league six years running, Bayern. But the Munich giants have managed only to reach third place on the table and could be bumped back down if they fail to at least draw with the upstarts from Saxony, in a midweek match that will live stream from Allianz Arena.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig German Bundesliga 2018-2019 top four showdown see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The start of the match is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at 75,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, December 19. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the start time is 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the featured Bundesliga match of mid-week at 1 a.m. India Standard Time on Thursday morning, December 20.

According to a report by SB Nation, Werner has already expressed a desire for a move to Bayern Munich, but the defending champions have so far decided that “the Munich bosses judged him to be not (yet) Bayern-like.”

With 10 goals on the season, Werner will get the chance to prove his worth to Bayern, as his RB Leipzig side looks to close within eight points of leaders Borussia Dortmund, per Sky Sports, just one year removed from earning promotion, In fact, the Red Bull-sponsored team has only been in existence in its current form since 2009, and has steadily climbed the ladder ever since.

The 22-year-old Werner’s 10 goals put him in a three-way tie for second overall among the Bundesliga leaders, with Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski and Dortmund’s Marci Reus also at 10, per ESPN stats. Another Dortmund star, Paco Alcácer leads the German top flight with an even dozen — despite playing in only 11 games so far.

Striker Timo Werner of RB Leipzig will look to prove his worth to Bayern Munich Wednesday, in hopes of a big-money move there. Boris Streubel / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig 2018-2019 German Bundesliga midweek clash between the third and fourth-ranked teams respectively, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig match stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package that carries Fox Sports 1, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Die Roten–Die Roten Bullen showdown live stream at no charge.

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will carry the Bundesliga midweek live stream. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzi will be carried by BT Sport and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, while in India, HotStar will live stream the entire 2018-2019 Bundesliga season.

Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect iwlllive stream the Bayern-Red Bull match. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.com.