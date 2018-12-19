Natalie Portman Reveals That She & Jessica Simpson Have No Feud

In the wake of the Natalie Portman and Jessica Simpson drama that has made headlines this month, Portman sat down with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and revealed that there is no bad blood between the two, as E! News reported.

Earlier this month, Portman — who is making the publicity rounds for her new film Vox Lux — told the USA Times that as a teenager, she had some confusion about how females in the media portrayed themselves as virgins, and then turned around and posed in provocative clothing. In the comment, Portman specifically called out Jessica Simpson, and the trouble began.

“I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying ‘I’m a virgin’ while wearing a bikini, and I was confused. Like, I don’t know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl,” she admitted.

Simpson issued a public statement, and clapped back at Portman. Simpson said that as a public figure, Portman should be aware that her image isn’t totally under her own control. Simpson added that wearing a bikini and being a virgin are not mutually exclusive categories, and that her sexuality was never based on the articles of clothing she wore. She continued on to say that in the “Time’s Up” era, Portman — who is an outspoken activist for women — should do her best to avoid shaming another female.

“I have always embraced being a role model to all women to let them know that they can look however they want, wear whatever they want and have sex or not have sex with whomever they want. The power lies within us as individuals. I have made it my practice to not shame other women for their choices. In this era of Time’s Up and all the great work you have done for women, I encourage you to do the same,” Simpson said.

Portman responded to Simpson’s comments online, thanking her for her words. Portman apologized for shaming her, and for any hurt she may have caused.

The Thor actress also responded to a viewer question as to whether or not the duo have spoken in person after the public back-and-forth. Portman revealed that while they hadn’t, there’s simply no bad blood — or feud — between herself and Simpson. She took the opportunity to share that women should support one another.

“I have only respect and good feelings for her. There’s no need for beef between women. We’re all in the same society and living with the same pressures and we’re allies,” Portman added.