Ryan Edwards Caught Offering Cocaine To Tinder Hookup As Mackenzie Shares Baby Photo, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Ryan Edwards is in hot water, but his wife doesn't seem to have taken notice.

Ryan Edwards is making headlines not only for his alleged Tinder profile, which he recently appeared on after rehab, but also his potential drug use.

According to a Radar Online report on December 19, Edwards was recently caught sending a number of lewd photos — and text messages — to a woman he met on Tinder. In one of his messages, the reality star allegedly requested his Tinder hookup do cocaine with him.

In a series of messages sent beck and forth between the reality star and the unnamed woman, Edwards claimed to have gone to rehab three times after getting hooked on heroin. He also said that he no longer smokes marijuana. Then, in an odd turn, Ryan reportedly spoke about the possibility of getting some cocaine for himself and his female friend from one of his friends.

“You f**k with blow?” he asked.

“Nah I don’t really do much outside of smoking weed,” she replied.

“My boy has some so I thought I would ask,” Ryan explained.

Ryan Edwards entered into his latest treatment program at the end of this past summer summer, confirming to his fans and followers on Instagram that he would not be returning to Teen Mom OG for the show’s eighth season. In his post, he lashed out at MTV for refusing to share his real story with viewers.

“Don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth. They don’t want to show me or [Mackenzie] in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM,” he wrote in July. “They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their sh*t and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie. And soon… very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR.”

Amid the ongoing rumors regarding Ryan Edwards and his alleged Tinder activity, Mackenzie Standifer has broken her social media silence. She shared a new photo of Edwards’ two sons — and the son that she shares with her former husband.

“3x the boys, 3x the messes, 3x the fun and 3x the love,” she wrote in the caption of the photo below.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer welcomed their baby boy, Jagger Ryan, in October. At the time, Edwards was in rehab — and was not able to be present for the child’s birth.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.