Sofia Richie Thinks It’s Odd That Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are So Close, Per ‘HL’

Sofia Richie reportedly thinks that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s close relationship is “odd.”

According to a Wednesday, December 19 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie doesn’t think that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should have such a close relationship — and believes that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often crosses the line in her co-parenting duties with Disick.

Sources tell the outlet that Richie was bothered by a photo that Kardashian shared of herself with Disick and their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — while wearing matching pajamas on Thanksgiving Day.

“Sofia is very supportive and understanding of the whole co-parenting relationship between Scott and Kourtney, but, she finds their relationship odd at times,” the insider revealed.

“Sofia has done her best to be understanding of Scott’s situation and knows how much he loves his kids, but, she feels there’s a big difference between being there for his children, and being there whenever Kourtney wants. She thinks that Scott has to learn to put his foot down more often with Kourtney, and make her fully aware that, other than his kids, Sofia is his priority,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Richie is said to want some respect — as she feels that Disick should put a stop to the sultry photos with Kardashian, and often feels “embarrassed” by them.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie have also been fighting over who will get to spend time with Scott Disick this holiday season. Both women allegedly believe that they should be with Scott, and it’s reportedly causing some problems.

While Disick has allegedly made it “clear” that he wants to bring Richie with him to the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party, Kourtney is reportedly hoping that he’ll choose to spend Christmas with her and their three children, much like he did for Thanksgiving.

It seems that just as Kourtney and Scott’s co-parenting relationship was perfected, Disick’s romance with Sofia may have taken a hit. Sources say that he could be feeling torn between the mother of his three children and his current girlfriend, whom he has been getting very serious with over the past year.

While Scott’s children will seemingly come first in either scenario, the family might need to come to a solution about how to deal with their romantic relationships that will make everyone happy.

Last month, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia were spotted having dinner together on two occasions. Perhaps they were trying to work through their rumored issues.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, and Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season next year.