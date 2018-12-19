Rachel McAdams Pumped Breast Milk For Magazine Photo Shoot

Is pumping breast milk to feed your baby sexy? If you’re a beautiful Hollywood actress taking part in a provocative photo shoot for a luxury fashion magazine, it definitely can be — just ask Mean Girls star Rachel McAdams.

The 40-year-old Canadian welcomed her first child, a boy, into the world in April. She shares the 8-month-old tot with her boyfriend of two years — 38-year-old screenwriter Jamie Linden — and is determined to not let motherhood stand in the way of her career goals.

McAdams’ pictorial in Issue 2 of the British magazine Girls. Girls. Girls. proves that she is great at multitasking. In one particularly striking photograph, she is wearing high-end clothing and jewelry, and has perfectly placed makeup — including a smoky eye and a bold, red lip. Her hair is severely slicked back, and she has breast pumps attached to both of her nipples, extracting milk from her amazing body.

Founded by fashion photographer Claire Rothstein, according to an Instagram post, the publication is designed to bring “back a time when women in fashion were all about the polish, the luxury, and the total fantasy… No grunge, just glamour.”

So why did Rothstein choose to mix the daily task of a lactating woman with the latest style trends?

On Instagram, the shutterbug explained that the photo shoot took place about six months after McAdams had given birth to her son — and that she was busy pumping in between shots. The two ladies had “a mutual appreciation disagreement” about who actually came up with the idea to take the risque pumping picture, though.

“Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of,” wrote Rothstein.

“I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and [Bulgari] diamonds and is just f***ing major.”

The Girls. Girls. Girls. boss — who said that McAdams “was quite literally the dream to work with” — also revealed that she “did not look anywhere near as fabulous” when she was pumping, “and that’s ok too.”

In other images from cover girl McAdams’ California photo shoot that were posted online, the Notebook star dons more elegant attire, including a sophisticated long black dress, a cute pink frock with black polka dots, and classy Bulgari jewelry.

The actress last appeared on the silver screen earlier this year, co-starring with Jason Bateman in the comedy Game Night. No word yet as to what her next project will be.