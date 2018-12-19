‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Devon Explodes On Ana!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, December 20, bring worry, reconciliation, a new rift, and a big surprise for residents of Genoa City.

In the wake of Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) accident and ensuing discussion with the rest of the Fab Four, Sharon (Sharon Case) realizes that life is too short — especially if somebody might be hell-bent on taking you out. With all of those things in mind, she reaches out to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) in an attempt to heal their rift over Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), according to She Knows Soaps.

Unfortunately, Mariah is not too willing to make up with Sharon just yet, according to the Inquisitr. She feels quite betrayed by Sharon’s actions in helping kidnap Tessa. Plus, Sharon isn’t even all that sorry about it. After all, Tessa not only blackmailed the Fab Four, but she also hurt Mariah with all her lies throughout their tumultuous relationship. No mother likes to see her child hurt like Tessa has hurt Mariah. Even so, with the holidays approaching quickly, Sharon is ready to patch things up, and hopefully, Mariah will end up accepting.

Meanwhile, Ana (Loren Lott) pushes Devon (Bryton James) too far. Devon has been awfully clear with Fenmore (Zach Tinker) about his new demo. Ana tried to warn Fen to stop bugging Devon about it, but Fen didn’t listen, which led to Devon telling him to do his job waiting tables. Then, though, Ana offered to help Fen create a new demo — but he initially scoffed at the idea. However, he ended up taking Ana up on her offer.

Most likely, Devon won’t appreciate it when he realizes what his little sister is up to with Fenmore. For some reason, Devon is not interested in giving the kid a chance, which is odd since Devon was given chances in his life. Ana finally goes too far, and Devon has had it — despite his recently improved attitude.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) cooks up a surprise to impress Lola (Sasha Calle). He knows that Lola misses Miami, so he creates a beach scene at the Abbott mansion. Also, because she’s always cooking for everybody else, he decides to treat her to something incredibly special. With Fen in the picture, Kyle is really stepping up to the plate. He is becoming the type of boyfriend that he believes Lola deserves.

With everything Lola has going for her in her life right now, Kyle will have to do a great job to keep her as his main squeeze.