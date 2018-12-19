‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Skimpy Top In Sexy Bedroom Selfie

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas isn’t shy about showing some skin online, and her latest social media post proves it.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself lying her bed and her ample cleavage is on full display in the sexy snapshot.

In the photo, Lindsey is seen lying on a bed and giving a sultry stare into the camera. The bedroom selfie is just the latest in a long line of racy photographs for the model/actress.

Pelas shows off her modeling skills by pouting her lips and looking seductively into the camera as she busts out of her barely-there black and gold dress. Lindsey’s long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and worn in soft curls, which fall over her shoulders in the picture.

The model wears a full face of make up, which includes dark brows and lashes, a bronzed glow, and full, pink lips. She also sports a light color on her fingernails.

On her Instagram story, Lindsey shares two videos of herself wearing the racy, low cut dress. In the first clip she shows fans her full ensemble, and in the second she focuses more on her cleavage, captioning the video, “When ppl w natural boobs lay down.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lindsey Pelas has proven that she’s much more than just a pretty Playboy model. Pelas also has many acting credits to her name in films such as The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction, and TV shows like Shadow Zone.

In addition, she also hosts her very own podcast, titled Eyes Up Here, where she discusses an array of topics with her listeners and guests. She also has a degree in history where she graduated from LSU in her home state of Louisiana

Last month, Lindsey opened up during an interview with Maxim Italy, where she revealed the one thing she absolutely can’t stand in a man.

“Being bad does not work on certain women. The dating books for modern men often transmit dated ideas and mezzucci on how to manipulate a woman’s trust to get her attention and affection. Manipulation is not the basis of a healthy relationship,” she admitted.

Fans can keep up with all of Lindsey Pelas’ latest projects, and see all of her racy photos by following her on her Instagram account.