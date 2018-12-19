Natalie Portman Picks The Better Kisser Between Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

What would life be without a little husband and wife rivalry?

Natalie Portman is one of the rare actresses who has had the opportunity to kiss a husband and wife combo in Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Portman infamously starred alongside Kunis in the film Black Swan just before starring in the 2011 film No Strings Attached with Ashton Kutcher. In both films, she shared a steamy kiss and recently boasted to Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that she’s kissed both Ashton and Mila.

And when Cohen asked which of the two was a better kisser, Portman’s answer surprised many.

“Mila! I mean, obviously.”

And Mila feels the same exact way as her co-star does. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kunis dished on the ladies’ popular kiss, saying nothing but good things about the actress. Mila shared that Portman is “a lovely kisser, very polite.” During the interview, she also made light of the fact that Portman is the one person that she and her husband have both locked lips with.

“But here’s a little-known fact: there’s one person in the world that both Ashton and I have kissed, and that’s Natalie Portman,” she shared.

As fans of the actress know, Portman recently made headlines for not so good reasons. The Inquisitr shared that the 37-year-old found herself in a little bit of hot water after she made some comments about Jessica Simpson. It all began when Natalie was doing interviews to promote her film Vox Lux, where she plays the role of a fictional pop star. During one interview, she was asked about the conflicting messages that are put out by the music industry — and how it had affected her when she was growing up.

Natalie Portman reveals who is the better kisser between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis – Daily Mail https://t.co/DPVvmxyDfw — Ashton Kutcher (@AshtonKutcher84) December 19, 2018

“I remember being a teenager, and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying ‘I’m a virgin’ while wearing a bikini, and I was confused. Like, I don’t know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl.”

When the handbag designer caught wind of Portman’s comments, she wasn’t too pleased with her. Jessica took to social media to share a lengthy post, saying she was disappointed in hearing Portman’s comments about her. She also said that as public figures, their images are not always within their control — and that Portman should know that firsthand.

“However, I was taught to be myself and honor the different ways all women express themselves, which is why I believed then – and I believe now – that being sexy in a bikini and proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex,” she wrote.

Since Jessica expressed her displeasure over the comments, Portman has since apologized.