‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Gets A Visitor In His Bed, Gabi Is Questioned

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the drama in Salem is turning up as the holidays grow near.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will see Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) have to deal with the consequences of his actions and his fake marriage to Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). Sonny will be sorry when he wakes up to find Leo in his bed with him, which will likely be a big surprise.

As many fans know, Sonny was blackmailed into marrying Leo, but his heart resides with the love of his life, Will Horton. Will and Sonny have been through so much, and just when they thought they could finally be together, Leo returned to Salem to throw a wrench in their plans.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will feel the walls begin to close in on her when Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) come to question her about Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) nasty fall down the stairs. As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Julie found out Gabi’s shocking secret, which is that not only has seen be setting up Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) to look like her split personality disorder is back, but that the father of Abby’s baby is actually Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and not his brother, Stefan (Tyler Christopher).

When Julie found out the news, she and Gabi got into an epic fight, which ended with Julie taking a tumble down the stairs and finding herself in grave condition. Now, Eli and Lani wants some answers from Gabi, who will surely be found out in the very near future.

The end of the year brings many twists and turns! ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/QJlKffCsnE — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 18, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will agree to call a truce between them when they find out their Julie has been seriously injured and is in the hospital. Although the two girls have become bitter rivals, they are still part of a close knit family, and seemingly know when it’s time to stop their bickering.

Meanwhile, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) will try to talk some sense into Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Sarah wants Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) to raise Nicole Walker’s little girl, Holly Jonas. However, Chloe has a letter from Nicole that states her friend wanted her to raise the child in the event of her death. Things will get heated when neither Sarah nor Chloe will back down.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.