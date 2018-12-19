Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down To See-Through Lingerie In Sexy GQ Video

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account this week to share a stunning video of herself made during her racy GQ photo shoot.

In the video, Kourtney Kardashian is seen stripping down to her bikini, and later some sexy lingerie as she walks through a gorgeous home with a beautiful view.

The video starts off with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arriving at the home. She sits and sunbaths for a moment before getting up and taking off her clothes. Kourt strips off her jeans and pulls her shirt over her head to reveal a black bikini. She’s later seen floating in a swimming pool wearing the outfit.

The camera cuts to Kardashian lying on a couch in nothing but some see-through, black lingerie. She checks her phone and then quickly gets up while rushing around to find the perfect outfit.

Kourtney refreshes her make up while wearing the skimpy bra and panty set, and then paces back and forth in an array of outfits looking to perfect her ensemble. The reality star’s ample cleavage, lean legs, toned tummy, and sculpted arms are on full display in the racy video, which her fans seemed to love.

“The absolute most interesting one to look at,” one fan commented, referencing a comment by Kim Kardashian, where she told her older sister that she was the “least interesting” member of the family to look at.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after shooting the cover of GQ Mexico, Kourtney Kardashian was invited to the GQ Men of the Year party earlier this month. It was there that the mother-of-three reportedly met singer John Mayer, who was allegedly smitten with her.

Sources told Hollywood Life that Mayer “seemed very into” Kardashian, and that he is hoping to “meet up again soon” with the stunning reality star. However, an insider close to Kourtney claims that John “isn’t her type at all,” and it’s not likely anything will come from the singer’s crush.

As many fans know, John Mayer has a reputation for being a Hollywood playboy, and has dated A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Minka Kelly, Cameron Diaz, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has recently been linked to model Luka Sabbat, and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when a brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! next year.