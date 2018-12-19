Princes William & Harry, Meghan Markle, & Kate Middleton Reunite For Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Lunch

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas lunch on Wednesday. The royal fab four looked elegant as they arrived for the queen’s annual get-together for members of the extended royal family.

The Cambridges arrived in Prince William’s Range Rover. The prince drove his family of five to the luncheon. He wore a dark blue suit and a bright red tie. Kate was wearing a soft pink blouse and waved to members of the public, per Hello! Also seen in the car was Prince George and Princess Charlotte as well as Maria Turrion Borrallo, the children’s nanny. Prince George seemed to be rather pensive in the vehicle, while his sister waved exuberantly at the crowds.

The Sussexes arrived in a separate car, per ET, with Prince Harry at the steering wheel. Meghan Markle wore a black, lacy turtleneck with her dark hair cascading over her shoulders. Harry wore a navy suit and dark plum tie. The couple did not come empty-handed as a wrapped gift can be seen in the back seat of the vehicle.

The Cambridges and Sussexes will need to put aside their reported differences to celebrate the holiday. Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas lunch affords her a chance to catch up with all the members of her extended family. It is traditionally held in the week prior to Christmas Day and allows everybody to come together during the festive period.

Today, the royal family attended the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace – see all the photos: https://t.co/5IIRg1O0he pic.twitter.com/DwT2K5ndfp — HELLO! (@hellomag) December 19, 2018

“For Christmas Day at least, William and Harry are going to have to bury the hatchet, put a few wobbles behind them. It’s not like they’re not talking — they’re still incredibly close as brothers — [but] there have been fallouts, there has been tension,” said royal expert Katie Nicholl, per ET. “Christmas is a good time for goodwill and forgiveness, so let’s hope we see the princes do just that.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are “changing the dynamic” of the royal family, per Inquisitr. Despite the rumors of a feud between the duchesses, the fact remains that both of these women are influencing how the public views the monarchy.

Meghan Markle turns heads in diamonds and ruffles at the Queen's Christmas lunch https://t.co/tsFZPqIjId pic.twitter.com/i3MIymrSIm — HELLO! (@hellomag) December 19, 2018

These modern, yet different, young women are proving that the monarchy is still very relevant in today’s society. By carefully using their given platforms, they are able to approach taboo topics (such as mental health and cyberbullying) and create a meaningful dialog in the public space.

In the recent past, the queen typically spends Christmas at her home in Sandringham. She is then joined by her immediate family who spends the day with her. In fact, the Christmas luncheon will be the last time that the extended members of the royal family will see her as she usually takes a break from city life at this time of the year. Queen Elizabeth usually spends the period after Christmas in Norfolk and only returns to London after her father King George VI’s death anniversary in February.