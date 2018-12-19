Avicii’s Parents Stand To Inherent $25.5 Million, DJ Didn’t Leave Behind A Will

The fortune of the late DJ, Avicii, will go to his parents, as TMZ has reported. Anki Liden and Klas Bergling will inherit the $25.5 million dollar fortune left behind, as Avicii remained unmarried at the time of his death and left no will.

Avicii — whose real name was Tim Bergling — took his life in April while visiting friends in Oman, a country to the east of Saudi Arabia. During his visit, friends noted that Avicii looked happy, and his management team revealed that his notes during this time gave no sign the EDM star was in danger of taking his own life. Fans of the famed DJ were shocked that the popular DJ committed suicide in a home owned by the royal family.

The Swedish performer made waves in 2011 with his breakout hit, Levels. He continued to top the charts with Wake Me Up, featuring Aloe, and Waiting For Love. Though he enjoyed several years of success, Avicii revealed in 2016 that he would be retiring from touring. In a statement released by the DJ, he said that he would never let go of music, and would still speak to his fans through his music, Bustle revealed.

Police advised that there was no foul play or criminal intent involved with his death. TMZ reported that the DJ took his own life by using a shard of glass from a broken bottle, and cut open either his neck or wrist.

Fans and friends mourned the loss of the EDM hitmaker. Pop singer Rita Ora took to Twitter to pen a moving tribute to the Swedish DJ, who she collaborated with on the 2017 hit Lonely Together.

“I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii’s family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken,” Ora Tweeted out, as Bustle reported.

His parents released a statement shortly after his death, confirming that the beloved DJ had passed, and expressed that he had found his post-touring life to be riddled with struggles.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace,” TMZ reported.