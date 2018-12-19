IHOP The Latest To Pull Ads From Tucker Carlson’s Show After He Says Immigrants Make America ‘Dirtier’

The company is just one of at least 16 to pull ads from Carlson's show.

On Tuesday, IHOP announced that it would no longer be advertising on Tucker Carlson Tonight, joining the ranks of companies that are leaving the show. This move comes after host Tucker Carlson made comments that referred to immigrants as making America ‘dirtier.’

According to POLITICO, he comments were made last week on Carlson’s Fox News show, in regards to immigrants attempting to get into the United States. Carlson criticized the people being allowed in, claiming America needs more ‘scientists and engineers.’

“Instead we’re getting waves of people with high school educations or less,” he said on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “Nice people, no one doubts that, but as an economic matter this is insane. It’s indefensible, so no one even tries to defend it. Instead our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this. We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our country poorer and dirtier and more divided.”

These statements have not sat well with advertisers, who have been withdrawing their ads since the episode aired. Now IHOP has joined in defecting from Carlson’s show, saying his statements do not match up with the values of the company.

“At our core, we stand for welcoming folks from all backgrounds and beliefs into our restaurants and continually evaluate ad placements to ensure they align with our values. In this case, we will no longer be advertising on this show,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

NEW: @IHOP drops Tucker Carlson: "We will no longer be advertising on this show.” "We stand for welcoming folks from all backgrounds and beliefs into our restaurants and continually evaluate ad placements to ensure they align with our values."https://t.co/uGqWmPTEcd — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) December 18, 2018

At least 16 companies have pulled their ads following the statements and their fallout. These include CareerBuilder, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, TD Ameritrade, Voya Financial, Just For Men, and many more.

But despite the outcry and loss of advertisers, it looks like Carlson isn’t backing down from his inflammatory comments. In fact, on an episode of his show that aired this Monday, the political pundit doubled down by replaying the controversial clip and insisting, “It’s true.”

Fox News has issued a statement that says the lost ad revenue will be made up by other advertisers. John Deere, Mitsubishi, and Farmers Insurance have all indicated that they will not be withdrawing their ads from the show.

Fox has defended Carlson, while Carlson himself claims the protest is due to liberal media bias. The network has compared the ad withdrawals to an incident last month, where protesters went to Carlson’s Washington, DC home. Members of the protest group called out Carlson’s racist and xenophobic comments that he frequently makes on his television show. During that altercation, Carlson’s front door was damaged.