Paulina Gretzky Sizzles In Plunging Green Dress As She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday

Paulina Gretzky went all out to celebrate her big 30th birthday with her girlfriends. The daughter of hockey legend, Wayne Gretzky, flaunted her famous curves on social media as she rocked a dress that displayed all of her assets.

This week, Paulina Gretzky took to her Instagram story to share a snapshot of her as she and her girlfriends prepared to hit the town to celebrate her 30th birthday.

In the photo, Paulina is seen standing inside a lavish home as she poses for the camera wearing a risque dress. Gretzky rocks an emerald green mini gown that shows off not only her long, lean legs, but her toned arms, and ample cleavage as well.

The model has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and worn in a full, loose style as her golden locks fall over her shoulders and down her back in the sexy snapshot.

Paulina dons a full face of make up, which includes a sun kissed glow, dark brows and lashes, and a light lip color. She holds a dark clutch in her hand, and finishes off her look by sporting a pair of thigh-high black heeled boots.

“Birthday Queen,” the caption of the Instagram story photo, which was taken by one of Gretzky’s friends, reads.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paulina Gretzky has been spending a lot of time with her girlfriends over the past week. The model recently shared a photo of herself and two of her close friends at the hit the slopes in Aspen last week and looked like a set of snow bunnies.

Perhaps the group were celebrating Gretzky’s big birthday with a ski trip, which her fiance, professional golfer Dustin Johnson, also seemingly tagged along for.

As many fans know, Paulina and Dustin have had a rocky year in their relationship. Earlier this year, Johnson was accused of cheating on Gretzky with a woman who attends the same country club as him. Not long after, Paulina deleted all photos of her him from her social media account.

However, by September it seems that they had worked through their issues and were seen cozying up together at a Kid Rock concert.

Following the cheating rumors, Johnson took to social media to make a statement about his relationship with Gretzky.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” he said.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky been engaged since 2013, share two children together, River Jones and Tatum.