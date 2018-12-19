Fox News Again Goes After Donald Trump — His Favorite Show, ‘Fox & Friends,’ Slams Him For Caving On Shutdown

Fox News has recently become more open in its criticism of Donald Trump, and now Trump's favorite show 'Fox & Friends' has joined the chorus.

Though Donald Trump has made little secret of his close relationship with Fox News, even hiring one of Fox’s former top executives as White House communications director this year, as The New York Times reported, cracks have begun to appear in what The Times called the “symbiotic” relationship between Trump and Fox — the latest coming Wednesday morning on the show that appears to be Trump’s favorite, Fox & Friends.

As Politico has documented, Trump is a regular viewer of the Fox News morning show and often repeats talking points he has heard on the show in his own, morning Twitter postings — frequently posting on Twitter just minutes after hearing a point on Fox & Friends.

But on Wednesday, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy became the latest Fox News pundit to direct sharp criticism at Trump — this time over Trump’s reversal of his promise to cause a government shutdown over funding for his proposed border wall. In a meeting last week with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Trump declared that he would be “proud” to shut down the government if congress did not pass border wall funding, as Inquisitr reported.

But on Wednesday, Trump signaled, according to The Washington Post, that he would back off his demand for wall funding, and allow the government to continue functioning through the holiday season.

‘Fox & Friends’ hosts (l-r) Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“What a stunning turn of events,” declared Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy, as quoted by The Daily Beast. “It was just last week that the president was in the Oval Office with Chuck and Nancy and said, ‘I would be proud to shut down the government.’ Building the wall is worth shutting down the government!'”

Doocy also claimed that if Trump were to give in to Democrats, who adamantly oppose border wall funding, he would lose all coming battles with the incoming Democratic House majority as well.

“If he agrees to the (Continuing Resolution), which would continue funding the government at the current levels, he won’t get one-point-anything for the wall, and the sky-high spending from Congress, which he ran against when he was running for president, it’s going to continue. He loses, and the Democrats will win everything they want,” Doocy predicted.

Steve Doocy: In “a stunning turn of events,” Nancy Pelosi is winning the shutdown battle with President Trump pic.twitter.com/O57Pap0jVn — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 19, 2018

On Wednesday morning, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he would call for a vote on a “continuing resolution,” a short-term measure that would grant funding to keep the government running into the new year without including money for Trump’s border wall, according to NBC News.

Doocy now joins longtime Fox pundit Brith Hume in taking jabs at Trump, after Hume on Sunday compared Trump to “the guy who couldn’t get a date for the prom” over Trump’s failure to hire a permanent chief of staff, as Inquisitr reported. Earlier, as also noted by Inquisitr, nighttime Fox host Tucker Carlson directly attacked Trump over what Carlson called Trump’s failure to deliver on campaign promises.