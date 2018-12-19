Katie Holmes Celebrates 40th Birthday With Boyfriend Jamie Foxx In New York City

Katie Holmes celebrated her 40th birthday with the people who she loves the most — her mom and boyfriend Jamie Foxx.

Though Holmes and Foxx have historically kept their romance under wraps, they have been spotted more and more out together in public, including yesterday. Photos published by Radar Online show Foxx and Holmes stepping out for dessert at New York City hotspot Serendipity.

Katie looked super casual in a pair of skinny blue jeans as well as a grey t-shirt tucked into her pants and a long, multi-colored cardigan. She wore her hair down and straight and could also be seen rocking a pair of sunglasses during the outing. Jamie looked a little more dressed up than his lady in a pair of jeans, grey tee, and a yellow and brown patterned coat as well as a grey scarf.

The publication shares that inside the restaurant, Holmes, Foxx, and Katie’s mother, Kathleen A. Stothers-Holmes, looked as happy as can be while dining on some sweet treats. While Katie enjoyed some strawberry shortcake for her birthday celebration, Foxx and Katie’s mom sipped on frozen hot cocoas.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, the couple’s relationship has been going very well as of late but that doesn’t mean that they couple will be rushing down the aisle anytime soon. Currently, Foxx and Holmes are residing in a lavish $56 million penthouse apartment in the Big Apple and have been quietly dating for about five years.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx had a pretty sweet time on the town. https://t.co/A23s3ZJcZl — E! News (@enews) December 19, 2018

Though marriage rumors have been running rampant for the couple since their relationship first went public, a wedding isn’t in the cards right now. One source shared that Katie was hoping for a winter wedding in the City of Lights and after the wedding, Foxx was looking to adopt Katie’s daughter, Suri Cruise.

But reps for both Holmes and Foxx shot down those rumors, calling them untrue. However, their romance is still definitely hot despite the fact that they don’t want to walk down the aisle anytime soon. Just a few weeks ago, the Inquisitr shared that the couple was spotted holding hands and getting cozy onboard a yacht in NYC.

“Jamie was holding Katie’s hand when they got out of their car and then they walked onto the boat together,” a source shared.

“Jamie held her hand as she stepped up onto the ramp, and they looked very much like a couple.”

They were also spotted together in Atlanta in September, where Foxx was filming the movie Just Mercy. And in another public outing in Malibu, the two packed on the PDA, kissing, holding hands, and even tossing around a football.

Love is in the air.