New Details Emerge In Overdose Death Of ‘HQ Trivia’ Founder Colin Kroll

New information is emerging regarding the shocking death of Colin Kroll, the founder and CEO of the popular smartphone application HQ Trivia. The entrepreneur was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on Sunday morning after his girlfriend called the police and they performed a welfare check.

As the Inquisitr detailed earlier this week, Colin Kroll, 34, was found in his bedroom with drug paraphernalia next to him. Initial reports revealed that the HQ Trivia CEO and founder was suspected of having overdosed on cocaine and heroin, and now additional details have become available.

According to TMZ, Kroll’s girlfriend had been with him throughout the night last Friday and the two had been doing drugs together. She confirmed that there had been cocaine and heroin involved as she seemingly watched him consume both drugs. Then, she apparently left his Manhattan apartment in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

However, the girlfriend insists that Kroll seemed fine when she left him. After she went all day Saturday without hearing from him, she became concerned. She eventually contacted the police with her concerns, and the police did a welfare check on him Sunday morning and are said to have found him in his bed lying facedown and non-responsive.

CNN shares that a white substance in an envelope was found near Kroll’s body by the police when they arrived at his Manhattan apartment. He was unresponsive and unconscious, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kroll’s girlfriend has not been charged in any way in connection with his death. The authorities did take a laptop along with several cellphones from the Manhattan apartment and they will reportedly work to find the source of the drugs.

After Kroll’s death was reported, a spokesperson for HQ released a statement to media outlets via email.

“We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it’s with deep sadness that we say goodbye. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

The HQ Trivia founder’s father, Alan Kroll, told the New York Times that his son routinely worked 100 hours a week and “had this hard Midwest drive about him.” Alan said that Colin had recently stopped drinking alcohol and he believed that his son took drugs recreationally, but not to the point of having a problem.

Alan also said that his son “worked too many hours and too hard,” and that he thought “New York City got to him a little bit.” Colin was slated to visit his dad in Michigan for the holidays and they had apparently talked about the possibility of Kroll moving away from NYC.

Colin Kroll’s father lamented his son’s early death, saying that it “would have been really fun to watch him at 50” considering the skills he had and all he had already done with his life. The medical examiner will soon be releasing an official cause of death once their investigation is completed.