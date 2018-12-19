Police Warn Netflix Users About New Email Scam

Netflix customers are falling for this latest ploy by criminals wanting to steal their personal information.

The last thing Netflix customers want is their service to be canceled all because there was an issue with their billing information. There is no way they are about to miss the latest episode of their favorite flick because a credit card expired.

So when Netflix customers receive a legitimate-looking Netflix email asking to update their current billing information, they are clicking on the link contained within the email and fixing the perceived problem.

Except the official looking email is part of a phishing scam seeking to steal Netflix customers’ personal information. What’s funny is that the Solon, Ohio, police department happened to receive the very same email. They knew it was fake because the police department doesn’t have a Netflix account. Officers took to Facebook to warn Netflix customers about their concerns and share what had happened to them.

“We talk about scams from time to time. Here’s an example of an email phishing attempt that I received … Criminals want you to click the links, so that you voluntarily give your personal identifying information away,” the police department stated.

Sadly, these types of emails work quite well and scores of people willingly provide their sensitive personal information before ever realizing that they have been scammed.

“It is very successful. Don’t put your guard down. Contact the source of the email by another method that you trust to make sure your accounts are maintained,” the police department shared. “Don’t click the links. The links could also be a way to install malware on your computer,” the police department noted.

The suspicious email reads, “We’re having some trouble with your current billing information. We’ll try again, but in the meantime, you may want to update your payment details.”

Something else that should tip off a Netflix customer is that the email is addressed to “Hi Dear.” Netflix informs customers on its website that if they receive a fraudulent email or text message that appears to be from the company, do not enter login information or financial details after following a link contained within an email or text.

If a customer clicks on the link and realizes afterward that it was a scam, Netflix advises its customers to instantly change their Netflix password to a “new, unique one.” Also, go one step further and change every single password on all websites that are linked to this email. Then, contact their financial institution if any payment information was entered because the bank account may have been compromised.