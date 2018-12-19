Ariana Grande Has An Upside Down Christmas Tree As A Metaphor For Her Life

Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie, shared a snap of the singer’s Christmas tree to his Instagram — and fans where shocked to see the holiday shrub hanging from her ceiling. In the pic, Frankie sat under the tree — suspended from the ceiling — and stared at it dreamily. A seemingly normal shelf is lined, next to the tree, with several stockings and other festive decor.

The “Thank U, Next” singer stepped out in New York City recently, and when asked about the gravity-defying tree, the singer mused that it’s a metaphor for her life right now, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Sometimes the world is a little upside down,” she mused.

Grande has had a year of ups and downs. After a public breakup with rapper Mac Miller, Grande made headlines by engaging in a whirlwind romance with SNL’s Pete Davidson. The couple was living together and engaged shortly after going public with the relationship. Not too long after getting matching tattoos and rocking the red carpet together, the duo parted ways.

Davidson has made headlines lately with his very public mental health struggles. Grande rushed to be at the singer’s side after the comedian sent out a message on social media, confessing that he no longer wanted to be on Earth anymore.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so,” Davidson wrote in the ominous post.

The “God Is A Woman” singer ran to 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where Davidson was taping Saturday Night Live, but he refused to see her.

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but I’m here too,” Grande tweeted, following the incident.

Grande has also been mourning the loss of her ex, Mac Miller, who she not only dated but collaborated with on several of her music projects. The singer covered up one of her tattoos she had to match Davidson’s with a tribute to the late Miller.

But the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer has enjoyed some success during this trying year. Her newest single, “Thank U, Next,” returned to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month. The accompanying video, a tribute to several women-led romantic comedies, has had over 9.3 million views on Youtube.