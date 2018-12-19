Amanda Bynes Is Ready To Return To Acting, Leslie Grossman Says

Just a few weeks ago, Amanda Bynes re-entered the public eye after a years-long battle with drug addiction. Now, the actress is ready to get back into her career, according to her former What I Like About You co-star Leslie Grossman.

During an interview with Busy Phillipps on her E! late-night talk show Busy Tonight, Grossman said that Bynes is “very eager to get back into acting,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

“She’s doing fantastic, she really is,” the 47-year-old American Horror Story actress shared. “She looks beautiful, and she’s very eager to get back into acting, which I think she’ll have no problem with. I think everyone wants to see her doing something.”

Grossman also said that Bynes is serious about working in fashion, which the She’s The Man actress studied in college during a break from acting. She is still studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and will continue on with her bachelor’s degree next year.

Grossman has known Bynes since she was a teenager and watched the actress grow in her career. The two had worked together for four seasons of What I Like About You in the early 2000s, which Grossman called a “good time in my life.”

“I met her when she was 16-years-old and you don’t know what you’re gonna get when you meet a young star of a show, it could be a nightmare. [But] from the get-go, [she was] the sweetest, the funniest, the most hard-working, and just a wonderful person,” Grossman explained.

In June 2017, Bynes declared that she was three years sober and ready to act again, according to Page Six. She said in an interview at the time that she was interested in doing television again, possibly guest starring in her favorite shows or starring in one of her own.

In November this year, the actress elaborated on her struggles with drugs and mental health as well as her recovery during an in-depth interview with Paper Magazine. She said that she had been using various drugs throughout her career, one of which even caused her to drop out of the movie Hall Pass because she was so “scatterbrained.”

She chose to stop acting after seeing how she looked in Easy A. Bynes said she convinced herself she needed to quit her career because she hated the way she looked on screen, People reported.

Grossman concluded that she is proud of how far Bynes has come and sympathizes with the actress for having to deal with her struggles under the watchful eyes of the public.

“I think all of us have had tough times in our lives, and we haven’t had to do it in front of the glare of a camera,” Grossman said. “I’m very, very proud of her, I really am. She’s doing great.”