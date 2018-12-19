WWE Spoilers: Full Results Of ‘SmackDown Live’ Taping For Christmas Day, New Champion Shockingly Crowned

It is certainly going to be a very Merry Christmas for one of the blue brand superstars.

With very little time left in 2018, WWE decided to give its roster some time off to be with their families over the holidays. That’s why the episodes of their shows during the final week of the year have been pre-taped — and with the internet being so pervasive, the results are out there for all to see. Here is everything that you need to know about the Christmas Day episode of SmackDown Live — which includes a rather shocking title change.

As reported by the Inquisitr, the taping results for Monday Night Raw are already out there for the Christmas Eve episode. Last night, SmackDown Live aired for this week, and the Christmas Day episode was taped immediately after that was all over.

The one good thing about the taping of SmackDown Live for next week is that fans didn’t need to hang around for about six hours, as they did for Raw. The blue team show is only two hours, so fans were there for somewhere in the area of four to five hours.

Bleacher Report revealed the full results of the tapings for next week’s SmackDown Live — which will air on Tuesday night. As should be expected, there will be obvious spoilers from this point on — and they will detail everything happening on SmackDown Live on Christmas Day.

1.) The Usos and The Good Brothers defeated SAnitY and The Bar in an eight-man tag match.

The New Day were in Christmas attire and were out at ringside for commentary during the match. Some reports have The New Day teaming with The Good Brothers while most reports say The Usos.

Karl Anderson wound up getting the pin on Cesaro after he and Gallows hit the Magic Killer on Cesaro.

2.) R-Truth and Carmella segment.

The couple dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, but they were interrupted by WWE Champion Daniel Bryan — who said they weren’t real. Bryan delivered a beatdown to R-Truth.

3.) Mustafa Ali defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas.

In his first match on SmackDown Live, Ali pinned the WWE Champion in a tag team match. His first singles match had him pick up a big victory over Almas with the 0-5-4.

4.) The Miz hosted an episode of “MizTV” with Shane McMahon as his special guest.

This holiday edition of MizTV had Shane McMahon putting over the “new era” of WWE television, and he wanted The Miz to do what the fans want. Shane asked the fans if he and The Miz should team up, which receive a mixed reaction from the crowd.

The segment ended with the new team holding up the WWE World Cup trophy as Miz led the fans in a “YES” chant.

5.) Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe by countout.

After the match, the two superstars battled it out. This led to Joe locking in the Coquina Clutch — and needing to be separated by officials.

6.) Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the WWE United States Championship.

It’s interesting that WWE chose to go with a title change on a pre-taped episode of SmackDown Live, but it is a great way to close out the year. The official website of WWE even revealed the spoiler of Rusev winning the title from Shinsuke Nakamura to beat everyone to the punch. It truly appears as if Christmas Day in 2018 is going to be “Rusev Day.”