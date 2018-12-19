Nina Dobrev Shows Off Curvy Backside For Sexy Magazine Cover

Nina Dobrev is proudly showing off her famous curves on the cover of Women’s Health Magazine.

On Wednesday, December 19, Nina Dobrev posted a photo of an alternative cover of the magazine to her Instagram account, which featured her in a form-fitting bodysuit as she flaunted her curvy backside.

In the photo, the former Vampire Diaries star is seen on her knees wearing a tight, royal blue bodysuit. Dobrev turns her head to the camera and smiles in the sexy photograph.

Nina’s shoulder length, brown hair is styled in a full, volumized styled. The actress wears a minimal makeup look, which includes a bright eye, natural lips, and fresh face. She also sports earrings in the snapshot and goes barefoot.

In the caption of the photo, Dobrev reveals that she believes two is better than one, as she also shared a snapshot from her other cover look, which featured her in a pair of gold pants and a white bra with a red blazer over top. In that photo, Nina shows off her impressive figure, including her flat tummy and toned abs.

Dobrev also wears her hair in a messy style and has her fingers running through her dark mane as she smiles while looking directly at the camera.

According to a report by the EA Courier, Nina Dobrev recently opened up about going through some career-defining moments which happened around the time she decided to leave The Vampire Diaries.

The actress said that she was doing a bit of soul searching when she decided to leave the role of Elena Gilbert on the wildly popular CW series.

“I was like, ‘Why am I here? What am I doing? Is it making me happy? What can I do to make me happier?'” Nina confessed inside the pages of Women’s Health.

The actress also dished on her brand new role. Nina is currently playing a character named Clem on a brand new CBS comedy series titled Fam. The actress reveals that the show has been a challenge for her due to the live studio audience format.

“The live-audience aspect scared me, so naturally, I had to do it,” Nina revealed.

As for her diet and exercise routine, the actress says that as she’s getting older she’s become more aware of what kind of food she’s putting in her body and that she loves changing up her workouts.

“Doing something different [each day] has been the most fun, and I’ve seen the most benefit because you shock your system,” she says.

Fans can see Nina Dobrev in her latest show Fam, which begins airing on CBS next year.