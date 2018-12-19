Jennifer Lopez Rocks A Completely Sheer Dress On A Swing With Alex Rodriguez In New Photo

A-Rod shared the sweetest message for girlfriend JLo while sharing a photo of them together on a swing.

Jennifer Lopez was rocking a completely sheer dress in a new photo posted to Instagram by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez this week. A-Rod shared the adorable snap with his girlfriend of close to two years on his account on December 18 which showed the twosome swinging together on a wooden swing tied to a tree.

The adorable photo featured the happy couple smiling from ear to ear as they sat on the double swing in what appeared to be a garden, while Rodriguez sweetly gushed over his girlfriend in the caption with a very sweet message.

“You make me feel like a kid again,” Alex sweetly told Jennifer.

The cute snap showed Alex looking very dapper in a suit and shades while Jennifer’s dress appeared to be completely see-through but lined with a skin-colored nude fabric in strategic places. Her long gown perfectly showcased her amazing curves while it was also embellished with a glamorous silver pattern from head to toe.

Per a report from Hollywood Life, the adorable photo shared by Rodriguez this week actually appeared to be a behind the scenes photo taken from the couple’s recent professional photoshoot for People magazine. In the cover story, the Second Act star gushed about her relationship with the former baseball player as they prepare to celebrate two years of dating next year.

Fans then left a slew of their own sweet messages in the comments section of Rodriguez’s picture, with many gushing over just how cute the couple looked together as they let out their fun sides on the garden swing.

“You two are the cutest!” one fan said of the couple. Another sweetly wrote on the social media site, “Such a beautiful picture! [Alex,] I pray someday I can have the smile she has with someone.”

“She is amazing! Thank you for loving her my Jenny,” they then continued of Lopez, adding a heart emoji to their message.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“Aww! So sweet!! You [two] make a great looking couple!” another Instagram user said of Lopez and Rodriguez.

The adorable picture of the two has already received more than 238,000 likes since Alex first shared it on Instagram earlier this week.

As for Lopez, she’s done a whole lot of gushing over her boyfriend over the past few weeks, too, even getting teary-eyed while discussing their relationship with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive, he’s so loving,” JLo said of A-Rod, as the Inquisitr previously reported. “Some people try to dull you down or squish you down, and he’s so not like that and it’s just so refreshing. It’s just a beautiful thing. He’s just a very generous, loving spirit, soul.”

Jennifer also gushed over the past year she’s spent with her man on her own Instagram account last week, sharing a photo of the two together as they walked the red carpet at the premiere for her new movie Second Act where she stars alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, and Milo Ventimiglia.

Writing in the caption, Lopez said, “What a year it has been with my love #SECONDACT” with several heart emojis.