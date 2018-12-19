Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Booty In A White Swimsuit In New Photos

Candice is showing some serious skin in a new swimwear photo shoot as she promotes her own line.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is showing off some serious skin in new photos from a recent swimwear shoot for her line, Tropic of the C. Posing in a strappy, white bathing suit, the swimwear range shared a number of new photos of Candice via their official Instagram account on December 17.

The professional snaps showed Swanepoel rocking a light one-piece as she struck a few poses for the camera in the suit called the “ripple.”

The first photo showed the star standing with her hands to her side as she put her amazing body – including her long, toned legs and flat stomach – on full display while accessorizing the beach look with two pairs of silver hoop earrings in each ear.

“Introducing #ripple our ribbed one piece #ribscollection #onepiece #resort19 #followthesun,” the account captioned the stunning photo of Candice in one of her latest pieces from the line.

Another picture then gave fans a better look at the back of the white swimsuit, which featured a cross-strap design that tied around the back of the booty-baring look.

“#ripple has thin straps that criss cross and tie in the back #ribscollection #reaort19 #followthesun,” the caption alongside the Instagram photo uploaded to social media this week read.

A third new photo posted to Instagram showed off the ribbed swimsuit’s high-neck as well as a close-up of the stunning model during the shoot and her double hoop silver earrings.

The caption stated, “N e w: high neck #onepiece in white, #ripple #ribscollection #resort19 #followthesun.”

The latest professional photos from the swimsuit shoot follow a slew of different snaps of Candice hitting the web over the past few weeks as the Victoria’s Secret superstar promotes her line of beachwear.

Just last week, the Inquisitr shared photos of Swanepoel showing off her impressive modeling skills in a baby blue bikini and a huge matching sun hat to shield her eyes from the sun as she struck a few poses for the camera during a trip to the beach.

Candice – who gave birth to her second child, a second son named Ariel, a mere six months ago – explained to Fashionista that the brand had been in the works for a few years before she officially launched it for the world to see last year.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“It’s been [in the works] for a couple of years; I was waiting for the right moment,” Swanepoel said of the business venture. “It took me a while to find a team because you end up working very closely for a long time — I took a lot of meetings. And when Victoria’s Secret stopped swim, I just went for it.”

She also explained that many of the looks, which includes various different styles of swimsuits and bikinis, can be adapted and paired with clothing when lounging around the pool.