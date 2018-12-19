‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, December 18: Brooke Asks Bill To Intervene, Liam’s Promise To Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, December 18 features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) who asked Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to prevent Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) having access to his granddaughter, Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington). She felt that Taylor should not be a permanent part of Kelly’s life. Since Taylor was now staying with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Bill needed to move fast.

Brooke Wanted Bill To Intervene On Bold and the Beautiful

Bill reiterated that Brooke was asking him to put Taylor in jail. Brooke said she did not know if Taylor would survive prison but someone needed to talk to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy before it was too late. Bill promised to think about her request, per Soaps. Brooke was about to leave Bill’s office when she noticed a document. Bill told her that he was planning to use the old Spectra building for a charitable cause. He told her that she was his inspiration to be a better man.

Emma Reacted To Xander & Zoe’s Relationship

At the Forrester Creations studio, Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) was back at work. She told Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) that the Intimates line models would be interviewed for a TV show. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) walked in on them amidst the excitement. She informed Emma that she and Xander were back together again.

Emma coolly let Zoe know that she was in a good place in her life at the moment. She hoped that one day she would find someone as great as Xander had been, and that Zoe appreciated him.

Bill confesses his motivation for becoming a changed man to Brooke. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/NbuQwKrwRm #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/gXEgE2Ybqf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 17, 2018

Liam Spencer Set Hope Logan Spencer Straight

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) asked Liam if they had made a big mistake, per Inquisitr. She wanted to know if he would rather be with Steffy and Kelly than with her. Liam was incredulous that his wife was even asking him this. He told her that he knows that she wanted to protect their daughter and that her heart was in the right place. However, he was just as committed to Kelly as he was to their family. Liam also said that he would always have a bond with Steffy because of Kelly.

Hope was adamant that Taylor was a threat and that they could not be one blended family with Steffy’s mother in the picture. Liam suggested that they should be able to disagree about Taylor being a threat without Hope jumping to conclusions about him wanting to be with Steffy and Kelly.

Hope and Liam have a major disagreement over Taylor being a part of their lives. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/bMvVCu9rKg #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/UPas9xwDw4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 18, 2018

Liam Makes Steffy A Promise

Later, Liam and Steffy were playing with Kelly at the cliff house. Amelia (Nicola Posener) said her goodbyes, but Kelly was paying her no mind and was engrossed with her dad. After Liam put his daughter down, he and Steffy go over Hope’s question. He told Steffy that he would still spend the same time with Kelly after the arrival of Hope’s baby. Liam promised Steffy that her dreams for Kelly would still come true.

