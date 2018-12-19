Pete Davidson Reportedly Believes Friends & Colleagues ‘Don’t Care’ About His Mental Health

It’s been a rough few months for Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and it all culminated with a worrying message he posted on his Instagram page last Saturday, in which he said he didn’t “want to be on this earth anymore.”

And according to TMZ, the 25-year-old is in such a “dark place” and struggling with his mental health to the point that he believes even his close friends and colleagues “don’t care whether or not he lives or dies.” Despite the facts that many celebrities, including ex-fiance Ariana Grande, and his fans have expressed their support for him, Pete still thinks that the people closest to him have not paid attention to his cries for help.

As reported by the outlet, sources close to the comedian said “Pete has reached out to those in his circle, including co-workers at SNL, asking for help, but at the same time putting up a wall and even accusing them of ignoring his pain.” Close friend and rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, also told TMZ that this was a “weird time” for Pete and those around him.

Pete’s social media post prompted the NYPD to head to the SNL studios at 30 Rockefeller and perform a well-being check on him, and a very worried Ariana rushed to the venue as well to make sure her ex was okay. However, Pete reportedly refused to see her, and instead asked security to “hold her at bay.” He was later seen heading home with MGK.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, SNL producer Lorne Michaels made a last-minute decision and decided to pull Pete from all his sketches just before the rehearsals that evening. Michaels reportedly wants his cast member to take some time off the spotlight and focus on his mental health and seek treatment.

“Lorne has pledged to help all he can, including sending Pete to get help,” a source said.

“Everyone on the cast is hugely protective of him and were obviously upset — particularly Colin Jost and Michael Che on ‘Weekend Update.'”

Pete’s worrying message was posted after a Twitter argument between Kanye West and Ariana Grande, in which the rapper accused the singer of taking “mental health as a joke” following Ariana’s comments on his social media feud with Drake. Pete, who has always been very open about his own struggles, came to Kanye’s defense, saying “no one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health,” in what appeared to be a dig aimed at his former girlfriend. The SNL funnyman has also revealed he has been bullied both online and in person for months, especially in the wake of his split with Ariana, who has urged her fans to be kinder to people.