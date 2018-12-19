Ashley Graham Flaunts Serious Curves In A Bright Purple Bikini In New Video

The plus-size model is showing off some skin in a purple bikini.

Ashley Graham is flaunting her stunning curves in a bikini on Instagram Stories. Per Daily Mail, the plus-size model wowed fans in a new video shared with her fans this week as she showed off some serious skin while rocking a fun and bright purple and black two-piece from her own swimwear collection.

In the clip Ashley shared with her millions of fans on December 17, she could be seen striking a few poses in the mirror as she gave fans a close-up look at the new swimwear piece which she revealed is set to be available as part of her collaboration with Swimsuits For All in 2019.

Graham walked towards the mirror while filming herself before then posing to the side to really show off the hot purple look, showing that the top featured a wrap around that created a cut-out effect across her torso.

She then zoomed in towards her torso and even gave fans a look at the back of the bikini bottoms that featured a black trim.

Despite being indoors in the new video, Ashley prepared to head out into the sun by covering her eyes in a pair of sunglasses to give off a more tropical vibe while rocking her bikini. Her signature brunette locks were left down to flow around her shoulders as she showed off some skin while promoting her line.

But Graham’s certainly no stranger to showing off her bikini body on social media.

Back in November, the Inquisitr reported that the Sports Illustrated model was spotted at the beach as she took part in a swimsuit photo shoot.

Ashley was rocking a striped bikini from her collaboration range as she posed in the sand.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The snaps surfaced shortly after the Inquisitr noted that she posted a video of herself in a black bikini while vacationing in Italy with her husband as she took a big leap off the side of a boat and into the blue water.

Back in September, the stunning model spoke out about how much she hates being called “brave” for showing off her curves in a bikini.

Ashley hit back at those who referred to her as being “brave” for being so body confident, calling it “exhausting.”

“It’s exhausting to have to always talk about how ‘brave’ you are for getting into a bikini because your cellulite is hanging out,” Graham told Fashion Week Daily during an interview.

“The worst question I get asked all the time is, ‘How did you find the confidence to get into that bikini and get photographed and not get your cellulite retouched?'” bluntly revealing that her response to the question is simply, “I got over it.”