Rihanna Rocks A Gold Bikini In Mexico

Rihanna's showing off her bikini body while vacationing in Los Cabos.

Rihanna put her bikini body on display during a vacation to Mexico this week. Daily Mail reports that the “Work” singer was photographed on December 18 soaking up the sun in her two-piece swimwear while enjoying some well-deserved downtime in Los Cabos during a trip south of the border just one week before Christmas.

Candid photos shared by the site this week showed Rihanna preparing to do a little sunbathing as she chatted with a friend by a large white sun umbrella.

Rihanna also shared her own sneak peek at her bikini body on Snapchat as the latest candid snaps surfaced online. The star uploaded a short video of herself, giving just a tiny just a glimpse at her swimwear and flashing a little skin while rocking a filter that gave her bunny ears and a bunny nose.

The clip posted online only showed off Rihanna’s shoulders in her bikini, though fans got a good look at the tropical location as a number of palm trees could be seen in the background of her upload.

She playfully posed for the camera in the video, also showing off the tattoo she has across her collarbone as she rocked the string bikini down in Mexico. The singer and founder of Fenty Beauty also appeared to be going makeup free, glowing in the clip she shared with her millions of fans.

Rihanna opted to tie her long hair up away from her face for the video, showing off her stunning stud diamond earrings as she got into the vacation spirit.

The latest bikini sighting comes just months after People shared photos of the star flaunting some serious curves in a red two-piece while posing with friends at a beach in Jamaica to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

The snaps, posted to Instagram back in August, showed Rihanna sporting high-leg red bikini bottoms and a crop-top style top. She also accessorized her fun beach look with a pair of futuristic looking shades with a red tint.

The star was also showing off her amazing bikini body in a photoshoot for Vogue magazine back in May.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the star posed in her swimwear by a swimming pool for a stunning new shoot for the fashion magazine as pictures showed her posing for the camera in a brown swimsuit and chainmail cover up.

Caroline McCredie / Getty Images

Rihanna also opened up to Vogue UK about her body, telling the site that she was planning on hitting the gym pretty hard but didn’t want to lose her curves.

“I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs,” she said at the time. “I’ll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!'”