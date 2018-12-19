Kim Kardashian Hosts ‘Second Act’ Movie Night With Jennifer Lopez And Sia

She may be one of the most famous faces on the planet, but Kim Kardashian still gets starstruck when she hangs out with her idols.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted an epic movie night at her house, gathering several family members and friends to watch the movie Second Act. But the most exciting part of the night was that the movie’s star, Jennifer Lopez, was also there for the private screening. In a series of Instagram stories, Kim gushed about her “idol” JLo, who was the reason why she “became obsessed with glam.”

“Alright guys so I am having a movie night tonight at my house, and let me just say something – never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would want to come over and have a movie night with me,” the 38-year-old said before the pop singer popped up behind her and giggled.

“So I was working today and they were asking me all this stuff about my life and my career and what is going on, and I was sitting reflecting in my interview saying, ‘My inspiration for everything has always been Jennifer Lopez,'” Kim revealed, with a humble and proud Jennifer standing beside her.

“If you would have said to me 10 years ago, ‘Jennifer Lopez is coming over for your house to watch a movie and to have dinner…’ I never would have imagined this would have been my life! Dreams do come true guys!”

Also there for the screening were Kim’s sisters Khloe and Kourtney, as well as momager Kris Jenner, who all gushed about JLo on their own Instagram pages, urging all their followers to go see the movie. Another super famous face there was Australian pop star Sia, who happened to be celebrating her 43rd birthday on the same day and looked positively joyful about being able to share it with so many amazing ladies. For fans who are not used to seeing Sia’s face on camera, her cameo on JLo’s Insta page was a delightful surprise.

Jennifer has been promoting her new film Second Act for the past few weeks, and nothing beats the marketing reach of a Kardashian social media post. The romantic comedy, which hits movie theaters on December 21, also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, and This Is Us lead man Milo Ventimiglia. Second Act tells the story of a big box store worker who manages to get a top-flight corporate role after lying on her resume.