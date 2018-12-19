‘B&B’ Spoilers For Thursday, December 20: Maya Returns & Reese Wants An Apology From Brooke

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 20 reveal that Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) will return from Paris, and her husband Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) will be nowhere in sight. Elsewhere, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) demands an apology from a flabbergasted Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Maya Avant Returns To Bold and the Beautiful

Karla Mosley will return from her maternity leave and reprise her role of Maya Avant, per Highlight Hollywood. And although Maya returns from Forrester International’s headquarters in Paris, she leaves behind her husband Rick. Maya will announce that she and Rick have separated after many years of wedded bliss.

Bold and the Beautiful fans are already wondering how a marriage can survive a transgender revelation but has now fallen apart within a few short months. Jacob Young has also expressed disappointment in the current storyline on his Twitter feed.

.RT I for one am incredibly sad and disappointed. Rick and Maya have split. (Love that would never die) I loved working with @karlamosley it has been the highlight of my 21 year career in daytime. TRUST ME when I say your opinion matters. @BandB_CBS @CBSDaytime @SoapDigest #Raya pic.twitter.com/fKKYINLpL4 — Jacob W. Young (@Jacob_W_Young) December 13, 2018

Nevertheless, Maya will return and inform her former mother-in-law that she and her son have split. Brooke will be devastated that her son’s marriage is over since he and Maya always seemed to be such a solid couple. For now, Lizzie will be staying with Maya.

Maya will also be on the warpath. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will be feeling protective of her cousin, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley). According to Soap Central, she will become hostile to Zoe once she finds out that she and Xander are seeing each other again.

Reese Buckingham Wants An Apology From Brooke Logan Forrester

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Reese and Taylor Hayes will be enjoying lunch when Reese leans in for a kiss. Reese is really taken with Taylor and has also promised her his support in this trying time.

Fans will remember that Zoe showed him a photo of Brooke and he now knows her face. He wanted to learn something about the woman who was threatening to take Taylor’s grandchild Kelly (Zoe Pennington) away.

Taylor will be stunned when Reese asks Brooke to apologize to Taylor. Of course, Brooke won’t know what hit her when the new doctor in town demands that she says sorry for something that she feels no remorse about. Brooke still firmly believes that Taylor is a danger to Kelly and that they should be kept apart.

Reese could not have picked a better battle to fight on behalf of Taylor. The fact that someone stepped out of their comfort zone to confront her nemesis will mean the world to her.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.