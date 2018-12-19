NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reacts On Anthony Davis To Lakers Trade Rumors, ‘That Would Be Amazing’

Will LeBron James-Anthony Davis LA tandem happen during the 2018-19 NBA season?

The arrival of LeBron James has turned the Los Angeles Lakers from a rebuilding team to a legitimate playoff contender in the deep Western Conference. However, in order to have a real chance of dethroning the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers obviously need more star power on their roster. As of now, the Lakers remain active on the market, searching for another superstar to pair with James where Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans tops the list of their potential trade targets.

Anthony Davis is one of the few NBA superstars who could legitimize the Lakers’ chance of winning an NBA championship title. Pairing him with LeBron James will make the Lakers unstoppable on both ends of the floor. Though there is still no official trade negotiation happening between the Lakers and the Pelicans, James looks very interested in the idea of having Davis in Los Angeles.

“That would be amazing,” James told ESPN on Tuesday before the Lakers’ 115-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, referring to the Lakers landing Davis through a trade. “That would be amazing, like, duh. That would be incredible.”

LeBron James is definitely aware of what Anthony Davis can bring to his team. Davis will not only give the Lakers a very reliable scoring option, but he will also boost their performance in terms of rebounding, floor spacing, and rim protection. This season, the 25-year-old center/power forward is averaging 28.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals on 50.3 percent shooting from the field and 32.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

New story: With Anthony Davis playing in Los Angeles this week, what does LeBron James think about the Lakers potentially trading for AD to make L.A. his permanent home? "That would be amazing," LeBron told ESPN. "That would be incredible" https://t.co/c104Fi8A47 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 19, 2018

With Anthony Davis remaining unavailable on the trade market, the Lakers pursued other NBA players who could help them improve their defense and floor spacing. The Lakers tried to acquire Trevor Ariza from the Phoenix Suns, but talks fractured after the latter asked for one of Los Angeles’ young core. So far, the Lakers haven’t made any of Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart available in trade discussions, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that the Purple and Gold are saving all their valuable trade assets for players of Anthony Davis’ caliber.

“They’re not going to give away picks and their top young players in some deal that makes them incrementally better this season because they’ve got to save all those assets for Anthony Davis, a big trade this summer pre- or post-free agency,” Wojnarowski said. “That’s why they’ve looked at players who are on one-year deals who don’t have money going forward.”

On Friday night, Anthony Davis will be visiting his soon-to-be teammate LeBron James at his future homecourt Staples Center.