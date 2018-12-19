Kim Kardashian Flashes Cleavage & Insane Abs In Sexy Bra Top

Kim Kardashian dressed to impress during a visit to her KKW Beauty pop up shop in Orange County, California this week.

According to a Tuesday, December 18 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian decided to flaunt her famous curves this week when she surprised fans at the KKW pop up store. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly showed up in a coat, but once the jacket came off, fans weren’t surprised to see that she was rocking a sexy look.

In photos from the event, Kim is seen wearing a sexy, black bra top, which shows off her flat tummy and extremely toned abs. The reality star also wears a pair of skin-tight, black leather leggings, that were high-waisted and laced up the front.

Kardashian appeared long and lean as she posed with fans. She wore her long, dark hair in a high ponytail on top of her head, which was styled in a wet and wavy look.

Kim also donned a full face of makeup, which included her bronzed glow on her face, dark eyebrows, and nude tones on her eyelids and lips. Kardashian’s outfit was pulled together by a pair of black, pointed toe, heeled boots.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian took time out of her busy personal life to interact with her fans at the pop-up store. This week has been a rough one for Kim and her family as her husband, Kanye West, was engaged in a bit of a Twitter feud with fellow rapper, Drake.

Kanye went off on Drake, and in the process also dissed Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott. The online shade allegedly caused a bit of controversy within the family.

“Kanye’s meltdown sent shockwaves through the family – no-one expected him to go off like that, but it’s ruined Christmas for them – Kylie is super-loyal to Travis and now Kanye’s publicly slammed him, there’s no way Kylie will be in the same room as Kanye. She’s already told Kim they’re skipping the traditional Christmas Eve family party and wants to stay away from Kanye,” an insider told the Sun.

Recently, a source told People that Kim is getting very fed up with Kanye’s social media rantings, and wishes that her husband would simply stay off of Twitter, as she hates the drama that the rapper often causes with his controversial comments.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on E! next year.