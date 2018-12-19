YouTuber Invents A Device That Showers Glitter And Fart Spray At Porch Pirates

Sick of porch pirates, Mark Rober, a NASA engineer, designed the ultimate revenge device.

A YouTuber has come up with an ingenious system to thwart porch pirates in the lead up to Christmas. Those that are daring enough to try to steal packages off Mark Rober’s porch will find themselves showered in glitter, covered in fart spray, and the whole event recorded.

According to BBC News, the former NASA engineer and YouTuber, Mark Rober, has spent six months building the device after police were unable to investigate a case involving Mark when he caught thieves on his home surveillance system stealing items from his porch.

“If anyone was going to make a revenge bait package and over-engineer the crap out of it, it was going to be me,” Mark Rober said in the video he recorded on his new device.

The device, which Rober has hidden in an Apple Homepod box, uses “four smartphones, a circuit board and 1lb (453g) of glitter,” according to BBC News. Designed to be triggered when the porch pirate opens the box, the device contains a phone camera and microphone that will record the moment the person opens the stolen goods and the glitter bomb goes off.

In addition, the device also contains an accelerometer to detect motion. If movement is detected, the device will check GPS coordinates to see if the box has been moved. If the coordinates are off, this triggers the recording mechanism.

Once opened, after the device is triggered, the pound of glitter is sprayed from the device when it is opened using a rotating cup in order to achieve the maximum spread.

I have packages stolen regularly, so this video from @MarkRober makes me very happy. https://t.co/hqWIitZYzE — Rachel Rudwall (@RachelRoams) December 19, 2018

But, wait, there’s more.

For those that also love a good fart joke, this device will then go on to spray a nauseating stream of fart spray every 30 seconds.

Oh, and he also addresses the parcel on his porch to “Kevin McCallister,” a character from the Home Alone movie.

Mark Rober has set this trap on more than one occasion and has posted the results to his YouTube channel. The video has now been viewed more than 19 million times.

And this is not the first time a glitter bomb has been used as a revenge act against porch pirates. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a Massachusetts woman created a glitter bomb and placed it inside a dummy package in an effort to thwart the criminal who had previously stolen one of her packages. Unfortunately, while the package was taken, this glitter bomb didn’t result in an arrest.

In all seriousness, though, Amazon has recently addressed the issue of porch pirates who steal packages delivered to homes while the owners are not there. Working with New Jersey police, Amazon has been fitting dummy boxes with GPS trackers, according to BBC News. Using the data, they are aiming to create a mappable area of crime hotspots that can cross-reference with local crime data in the hopes of finding thieves.

During this exercise, one package was stolen within three minutes of it being placed.