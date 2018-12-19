Watch Arsenal FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, EFL Cup Quarterfinal

Less than three weeks after losing to Arsenal in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur look for revenge in a Carabao Cup quarterfinal match.

For the second time in less three weeks, arch-rivals Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur will face off in a North London Derby, this time with a semifinal berth in the English Football League Cup — now known as the Carabao Cup — on the line, after Arsenal got the better of the last meeting, a Premier League contest December 2. Arsenal won that one, 4-2. Now, the Tottenham players have revenge on their minds after the humiliating defeat to their arch-rivals, according to ESPN, in the game that will live stream on Wednesday from the Emirates.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the English League Cup Wednesday quarterfinal showdown pitting the English Premier League’s 5th-place team Arsenal FC against third-place Tottenham Hotspur, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Wednesday, December 19, at 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium in North London, England. Throughout central Europe, that kickoff will come at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Gunners-Spurs North London derby live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, or 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 3:45 a.m. China Standard Time on Thursday morning, December 20.

The Cup knockout match will mark the 197th North London derby meeting between the longtime rivals, in a series that dates back to 1896, per 11v11 data. Tottenham won that match over the team then known as Woolwich Arsenal, 2-1. But since then, Arsenal has had the better of the rivalry winning a total of 82 games to Tottenham’s 63, with 51 matches drawn.

But on Wednesday the only one of those games that matter will be the one being played, and Spurs Captain and Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says club will be ready, per the BBC.

“Maybe it’s a good thing we lost the Premier League game a few weeks ago because it is more motivation for us,” Lloris said on Tuesday.

Harry Kane of Spurs has scored 13 games in all competitions, but none so far in the League Cup. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Arsenal FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup quarterfinal, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but offers a free-of-charge seven-day trial period. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Gunners vs. Spurs League Cup rivalry clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried on the Sky Go platform. In Italy, the Arsenal FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur League Cup match will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Carabao Cup quarterfinal match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the quarterfinal cup match on Wednesday in London.

Another way to watch the match live stream internationally is via Arsenal Player online.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Sports Max. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Arsenal FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur, see LiveSoccerTV.com.