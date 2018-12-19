Olivia Culpo Showcases Curves In Sexy ’70s Inspired Outfit

Olivia Culpo is flaunting her famous curves on social media again. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model isn’t donning a bikini this time, but has on a very ’70s inspired ensemble.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself in L.A. as she rocked a retro look. In the photo, the model is seen holding a coffee while she poses for the camera.

Olivia dons a pair of bell bottom jeans, and a long-sleeved, royal blue turtleneck shirt. She finishes her look by sporting a white, Chanel waist purse, which is connected to her white belt.

Culpo has her shoulder length parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that graze her shoulder. She has white polish on her nails, and wears a full face of make up, which includes her usual bronzed look, bright eyes, dark brows and lashes, and a nude colored lip.

The bottoms of the her jeans are so flared that her shoes are not on display. Thanks to the social media post, which doubled as an ad, the former Miss Universe reveals that the jeans are made by Lee as she shows off her “ootd,” or outfit of the day.

As previously reported E! News, Olivia Culpo is recently single after ending her relationship with her longtime on again, off again boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola.

The breakup occurred while Culpo was in Australia to shoot photos for the most recent edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. While Down Under, photos of Amendola getting flirty with bikini clad Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters surfaced online.

Olivia was said to be “really upset” and “embarrassed” by the photos. While Danny said that the photos were innocent, and not what they appeared to be, the couple ended up splitting anyway.

Following the incident, the model posted a photo of herself from her SI shoot where she posed in a bikini while holding a snake.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was a little girl and today could not have felt more surreal. I still feel like I’m dreaming. Here’s a sneak peak….. I dedicate this to all the snakes,” the model captioned the photo, which many fans believed was a way to throw shade at Danny during their breakup.

Fans can keep up with Olivia Culpo’s life and career via her Instagram account, or by watching her YouTube channel, where she documents her personal life.