Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Wanted To End ‘KUWTK’ Over ‘Toxic’ Blac Chyna Relationship

Newly revealed emails show that Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian discussed ending Keeping Up With the Kardashians to protect the family’s reputation from Rob and Blac Chyna’s “toxic” relationship. According to the Daily Mail, the sisters felt that Blac Chyna was using their brother to get famous and they were willing to end the show, and the spinoff Rob & Chyna, in order to shield their family from the fallout of the pair’s “destructive” relationship.

Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashians in October 2017, claiming that the family had damaged her career and cost her money by getting the second season of her and Rob Kardashian’s spinoff canceled. Now, 30-year-old Blac Chyna and the Kardashian clan will face off in court after Judge Randolph M. Hammock ruled that a jury will hear allegations that members of the family conspired to have the second season of Rob & Chyna canceled. As part of that lawsuit, emails from December 2016 between Khloe and Kylie were revealed, and they show that the sisters were willing to go to extreme lengths to keep Blac Chyna off of the air.

“I feel very strongly about canceling Season 2 for Rob & Chyna,” Kylie wrote to Khloe. “The only reason Chyna wants to be with my brother is for this show. She does not love Rob and their relationship is too fake and destructive.”

She felt so strongly, in fact, that she was willing to make a “sacrifice” and appear in more episodes of KUWTK to make up for the episodes of the canceled second season of Chyna’s spinoff.

“The public has been exposed to what a fake relationship they have and it’s embarrassing and makes us all look fake,” Kylie wrote. “The show is giving this toxic woman money and exposure she lives and breathes for and by continuing it.”

Khloe responded to Kylie’s email, saying that the family was so concerned about how Blac Chyna was impacting the Kardashian brand that they were willing to stop filming their hit E! show.

“We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues. That’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family,” she wrote.

E! and Bunim Murray Productions have been fighting against the lawsuit, claiming that revealing documents like the emails between the Kardashian-Jenner sisters revealed network secrets. The judge determined that these emails should be disclosed as part of the lawsuit, which is scheduled for trial on February 2, 2020.

Pre-trial depositions from Khloe and Kylie, along with momager Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, are scheduled to take place in the spring of 2019.